(Creston) -- After getting back on the winning track, the Creston football team is excited to take a shot at the state's top-ranked team in Class 3A.
The Panthers (5-2) rebounded from a week six loss to ADM with a 51-12 drubbing of Saydel last week. Creston rolled up 414 yards of offense, including 301 yards on the ground in the win.
"I think offensively we did good things moving the football, both running and passing," said Head Coach Brian Morrison. "Defensively, we played a really good first half. I was really pleased with our kids' mindset, as far as how the week went with it being homecoming and distractions. It was a good showing."
When things have gone right for the Panthers this year, it's usually started on the defensive side of the ball. In five wins, Creston has only surrended an average of 9.8 points per game. The defense has been led by a contingent of underclassmen, according to Morrison.
"I think there were a lot of question marks coming into the season, because we're really young as a football team," said Morrison. "In our defensive secondary, we start three sophomores and a junior. I'm very pleased with how they are performing week-in and week-out and the improvement with that group."
The challenge steps up a notch this week, as a matchup with Class 3A No. 1 Harlan looms large Friday. The Cylcones boast the top-scoring offense in the class and are winning their games by an average of 36 points per game.
"They're a really good football team," said Morrison. "Based on last year when we played them, they returned everybody. They are well-seasoned after making their playoff run last year. They're a good football team. I think they could the 4A state champs. They are just a really good team. We'll definitely have our hands full. Our kids are excited to have an opportunity to play the number one team in the state."
Creston will be tasked with slowing down Harlan quarterback Teagon Kasperbauer, who has thrown for 1,741 yards and 26 touchdowns this year. His favorite target has been Connor Frame, who has hauled in 23 passes for 519 yards and 10 scores. Morrison says it comes down to limiting Harlan's explosive plays.
"You're not going to slow it down," said Morrison. "They're going to get their yards. I think the biggest thing for us is keeping the ball in front of us and not give up the explosive plays, which is going to be tough, because that's what they do. They have a tremendous wide receiver and it's just not one kid either. It's tough. They'll get yards. We've just got to hopefully stay in the football game in the first quarter and make it a game in the first half and see what happens."
Matt Gubbels will be in Harlan Friday providing reports on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show on KMA. You can hear the full interview with Morrison below.