(Creston) -- After a shaky start to the season, Creston girls basketball has won three of its last four games and showing marked improvement as the regular season begins to wind down.
The Panthers (4-8, 2-3) came out of the Christmas break with a bang, rattling off wins over Clarinda, Denison-Schleswig and Red Oak before falling to Class 5A No. 15 Lewis Central.
“We played some tough teams, so we had to grow up a lot under fire,” Creston head coach Tony Neubauer said. “The kids did a good job of buying in and not panicking. We played kind of a who’s who of the area and they just kept getting better. We’ve just been trying to get better everyday and focus on making sure we’re doing the little things right.”
The main catalyst for Creston’s turnaround is senior Doryn Paup, who’s solidified herself as one of the most productive players in the state, averaging 19.7 points and 10.9 rebounds per game.
“[Paup] is just steady,” Neubauer said. “She’s averaging 20 [points] a game when she’s facing double teams and triple teams. She’s just a great teammate and a great kid and she leads our program well. She’s just really steady. Our offense flows through her and she does a good job of setting our tempo in practice and in games. She’s just a great leader overall.”
Paup is just one of a slew of veterans leading the Panthers this season. Every player in Creston’s starting lineup is a senior, including Paup, Nevaeh Randall, Jacey Kralik, Keely Coen and Aleah Calvin.
Experience typically comes in handy late in the season, which is something the Panthers can hang their hat on as the postseason approaches.
“The game slows down,” Neubauer said. “They’ve been through a lot of sports together because all of our seniors are multi-sport kids. It helps because the backside of our rotation is very young. We basically play five seniors and then three or four freshmen, so it helps to kind of get our freshmen eased in a little bit with the senior leadership. They’ve battled hard. Sometimes it’s kind of hard to sell the kids on getting better when you don’t get wins right away, but it paid off with those three wins right after Christmas break.”
Those wins will keep coming for the Panthers if they can continue to hone in on what makes them tick.
“We have to limit turnovers, take care of the basketball, knock shots down, play with confidence and understand that we’re a good basketball team,” Neubauer said. “If we do little things right, we’ll have a good chance to win a tournament game or two and make a run. But again, it’s a day by day thing… we need to have good consistency and execute when we need to execute.”
With just eight games left in the regular season, Creston looks to climb the Hawkeye Ten standings, where it currently sits tied for sixth.
“The Hawkeye Ten has a lot of parity this year,” Neubauer said. “It’s just been topsy-turvy… the Hawkeye Ten is kind of hard to figure out sometimes. We wanna win as many games as we can, but at the same time keep getting better so we’re ready for tournament time where we can advance. We wanna win a lot of basketball games, but the goal at the end of the season is to be 3-0 in the tournament and get to [state].”
Creston will hit the hardwood again Tuesday for another Hawkeye Ten matchup with Shenandoah.
Click below to hear the full interview with Neubauer from Tuesday’s KMA Sports Feature.