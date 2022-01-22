(Corning) -- Creston's 14th John J. Harris Invitational title in program resembled their previous five tournament titles this season as the Panthers leaned on depth for their seventh John J. title in the last 12 years, edging Atlantic-CAM by two points.
"This tournament means a lot to our program and community," said Creston Coach Cody Downing. "We definitely want to perform our best. I'm not sure we did that, but we did enough to get first."
The Panthers secured their team title on the backside of the bracket when Max Chapman beat Atlantic-CAM's Miles Mundorf in the third-place match at 220 pounds.
"I don't think either kid knew the consequences of the match," Downing said. "(I told him) just to go win a match, and the team stuff would take care of itself."
Austin Evans was the only individual champion for the Panthers, claiming a title at 138 pounds by beating Nodaway Valley's Jaxon Christensen.
"I feel like I dominated my way through the tournament," Evans said. "I just did my thing and came out on top. It feels good."
The Panthers had five third-place finishers and put 11 of their 14 wrestlers in the top five for the well-rounded victory.
"Our depth won the tournament for us," Downing said. "The guys didn't lay down on the backside, and we won a lot of matches on the backside. We were just happy to have a chance at the end."
Aiden Smith (106), Ethan Follmann (126) and Kadin Stutzman (170) won championships for the Trojans in their runner-up finish.
"This is definitely a goal I had on my goal sheet to start the year," Follmann said.
Follmann secured his title with a pin of Winterset's Abe Bushong, overcoming an early deficit to snag the win.
"I got in on some shots," he said. "I just wasn't able to finish, but I know I'm a hammer on top. I locked up a cradle for the win when I got my chance. I think I'm starting to peak at the right time."
Winterset took third with 163 points. Eduardo Garcia (152) was the Huskies' only champion.
Clarinda cracked the top four despite bringing only seven wrestlers behind titles from Kale Downey (145) and Logan Green (285).
Downey secured his second John J. title with an impressive 8-3 win over top-seeded Ryan Stortenbecker (East Mills), avenging an early-season loss.
"Stortenbecker was tough, but I knew I could pull it out," he said. "I knew he was good on his feet and strong, but I feel I was good with my shot defense."
Green's title also came dominantly, sticking Riverside's Nathan Messerschmidt in the finals.
"I thought I did a lot of good things," he said said. "I have some things to correct, but overall, a good weekend."
Bedford/Lenox finished in the team race but did not have a finalist, while Riverside finished 3.5 points behind them with 92.5 points.
Senior Jace Rose was the Bulldogs' only champion, claiming his fourth John J. title with a pin of Winterset's Travis Allen in the finals.
"It was a good weekend for me," Rose said. "I'm happy but not satisfied. This was a great stepping stone for me."
Nodaway Valley's Elliot Cooney had been a three-time victim to Rose in the finals but got over the hump on Saturday with a championship at 132 pounds.
"I've always wanted to be a champ here," Cooney said. "To come up short the last three years was tough. It was nice to have this."
Cooney clinched his long-awaited title with an 11-3 major decision over Easton O'Brien (Atlantic-CAM).
"I made some moves and got some points scored in the third," he said. "Once I was up, I knew I had it."
Missouri Valley finished eighth in the team race and had one champion: Gage Clausen (182).
Clausen needed some heroics in his finals match, beating Winterset's Reilly Hoven with a pair of points in the second period for the 3-2 win.
"I'm excited," he said. "It's a good feeling."
A controversial call prevented Red Oak's Dawson Bond from winning last year's tournament, but that was not the case this time as Bond gutted out a 2-0 decision over Logan Fairchild (Winterset) for the elusive title, which came after back-to-back runner-up finishes.
"It's nice to bring the mentality of getting second and come back to get first in a gritty win," Bond said. "I was a hammer on top and found every cheap tilt that was there."
Denison-Schleswig's first trip to Corning ended with an individual champion thanks to Jaxson Hildebrand's impressive title at 195 pounds. Hildebrand moved to 26-2 on the year with a 5-3 victory over Tri-Center's Brecken Freeberg.
"I went out there and executed," Hildebrand said. "I wrestled my matches every time. I couldn't have asked for a better tournament."
AC/GC's Tegan Slaybaugh (113) and Central Decatur's Tegan Carson (220) also won championships.
Check out the list of individual champions, team scores and video interviews with Rose, Follmann, Cooney, Evans, Downey, Bond, Clausen, Hildebrand, Green and Coach Downing below.
INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONS
106: Aiden Smith (Atlantic-CAM)
113: Tegan Slaybaugh (AC/GC)
120: Jace Rose (Riverside)
126: Ethan Follmann (Atlantic-CAM)
132: Elliot Cooney (Nodaway Valley)
138: Austin Evans (Creston)
145: Kale Downey (Clarinda)
152: Eduardo Garcia (Winterset)
160: Dawson Bond (Red Oak)
170: Kadin Stutzman (Atlantic-CAM)
182: Gage Clausen (Missouri Valley)
195: Jaxson Hildebrand (Denison-Schleswig)
220: Tegan Carson (Central Decatur)
285: Logan Green (Clarinda)
TEAM SCORES
1. Creston (212)
2. Atlantic-CAM (210)
3. Winterset (163)
4. Clarinda (117)
5. Bedford/Lenox (96)
6. Riverside (92.5)
7. Nodaway Valley (84)
8. Missouri Valley (82)
9. AC/GC (63.5)
10. Earlham (63)
11. Southwest Valley (58.5)
12. Red Oak (54.5)
13. Panorama (53)
14. Central Decatur (47)
15. MVAOCOU (43)
16. Clarke (40.5)
17. Shenandoah (38)
18. Mount Ayr (35)
19. Tri-Center (34)
20. Southwest Iowa (32.5)
21. Denison-Schleswig (32)
22. East Mills (26)
23. Griswold (6)
24. Des Moines North-Hoover (2)
25. Wayne (1)