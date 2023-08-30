(Creston) -- The season is young, but the Creston volleyball team has already won three more matches than they did all of last season.
Coach Teresa Arkfeld’s team is relying on a small group of seniors and a talented sophomore class in their 5-5 start to the year.
“I had really high hopes for our team this year,” Coach Arkfeld told KMA Sports. “Just coming out of the weekend, we’re showing a lot of maturity and growth already. This team is just awesome together. All I can ask for is teamwork, and they have it.”
Tuesday night’s loss to Kuemper Catholic in straight sets continued a busy opening stretch for the Panthers, which started last Thursday with three matches at Carlisle, continued with a 4-1 showing at the Lenox Tournament on Saturday and then moved along to a five-set win over a strong Southwest Valley team on Tuesday.
“We always like starting with Carlisle because they are bigger schools up there,” Arkfeld said. “Our girls get their jitters out and get the teamwork atmosphere going. Then, we go to Lenox and overcome some (issues). We learn some things from those bigger schools, get our feet moving and the girls were ready to play (on Saturday).”
Five Panthers have at least 20 kills, led by sophomore Jaycee Hanson’s 40 in 27 sets played. Seniors Bailee Schmitt (36) and Kolbey Bailey (30), junior Zoey Vandevender (21) and sophomore Brynn Tussey (20) have also been options. Two more sophomores — Ella Turner and Hollyn Rieck — have 19 and 17 kills, respectively.
Rieck and sophomore Kadley Bailey direct the offense with 74 and 72 assists, junior Mila Kuhns is a key defensive player with 92 digs and Tussey tops the team with 5.0 blocks. Kolbey Bailey’s 23 aces lead the squad.
“We have a lot of sophomores on the team that have played together for years,” Arkfeld. “There are three seniors out. Kolbey Bailey played last year for us and is back, and we have a couple other seniors that have stepped up this year. (Schmitt) took on our middle hitter role, and Morgan Van Gelder stepped up for passing this year. Then the sophomores coming in took over and filled in the spots we were missing.”
With the strong start, Coach Arkfeld hopes it can build some confidence within the group and within the program as they hit the meat of their schedule.
“The girls are excited,” she said. “I’m excited. I expected a lot of this team. They’re willing to put the work in, and I’m happy to see it. We’ll see how growth comes along. Just keep growing as individuals and as teammates and players. I hope we can get some more wins under our belts.”
Creston is back in action at Shenandoah on Thursday. Watch the match on the KMAX-Stream at KMA’s live stream page. Listen to much more with Coach Arkfeld in the audio file below.