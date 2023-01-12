(Creston) -- January has arrived and a familiar face sits atop the Hawkeye Ten wrestling standings: Creston.
The Panthers are 14-1 in duals this season, including a perfect 6-0 in the conference.
Despite a brutal schedule, uncertainty in the lineup and a busy start to 2023, Creston hasn’t missed a beat.
“We came back right after Christmas break and [wrestled] Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, which can wear down the kids a little bit, but I thought we handled it pretty well,” Creston head coach Cody Downing said. “We had some tired kids Saturday night after it was all done, but now we get a week to make some adjustments and really train hard before we host our home invitational. I think we’re in a pretty decent spot. We’re a little banged up still at a couple weights, but hopefully we’ll get healthier. Our lineup is kind of a work in progress.”
That lineup was good enough to win the Ottumwa Invitational, though, in a tournament where the Panthers competed against several unfamiliar teams from the eastern side of the state.
“I think we’ve handled a lot of adversity,” Downing said. “We’ve had people in and out with some injuries, so anytime you go to a tournament with some new faces, there’s always some unknown. I think we handled that really well Saturday. It was nice to go to eastern Iowa and see some new teams.”
The Panthers had five finalists in Ottumwa. Christian Ahrens (120) and Will Bolinger (160) took home gold, while Chris Aragon (145), Kaden Street (170) and Max Chapman (285) were runners-up.
Ahrens is inarguably Creston’s hottest commodity at the moment. He hasn’t lost since Dec. 22 and is currently ranked No. 9 in Class 2A at 120 pounds with a record of 25-2.
Having entered the season unranked and relatively unknown, Ahrens is putting the rest of the state on notice with his numerous victories against high-level competition.
“I think [Ahrens’ success comes from] just his belief in himself and a little hunger,” Downing said. “I don’t think his season ended the way he wanted it to last year. He got stronger over the summer and moved up a weight class. I think he's gotta give a lot of credit to the crew that’s around him that he practices with everyday, but Christian has become one of our leaders. He’s off to a good start. Now, the next step is to knock off those guys who are highly ranked, the No. 1s and No. 2s, and get himself in the fold to possibly be in a state finals type run. I’m really proud of Christian.”
Ahrens is just one piece to the puzzle of a Creston team that, despite a somewhat fluent lineup, seemingly personifies consistency in the high school wrestling realm.
“We have three freshmen who are getting opportunities and they seem to get better every time out,” Downing said. “It’s an interesting lineup with some freshmen through seniors that are all kind of coming together.”
That consistency has kept the Panthers on top of the Hawkeye Ten dual standings and makes them the favorite to take home the conference tournament title, which takes place Jan. 28 in Clarinda.
The Panthers are no strangers to high expectations, as Creston has realized unparalleled success within the Hawkeye Ten, having won seven league dual titles and eight tournament titles in the past 11 seasons.
But even with an undefeated record and a stranglehold on the conference dual standings, the Panthers know the fight is far from over in a league as deep and talented as this one.
“The Hawkeye Ten dual and tournament title are both things that are important to us that we talk about as a team,” Downing said. “I think we’ve maybe been a benefactor of some other teams having injuries throughout the year… but the conference is stacked. When it comes to tournament time, most everybody will have set their lineup going into the postseason. I know we’ve gotten through it so far, but I do anticipate it tightening up as lineups get healthier. I think it’s gonna be a really interesting finish to the Hawkeye Ten season.”
With a conference title clearly in their sights, the Panthers still seek improvement in preparation for the crown jewel of Iowa high school wrestling: district and state tournament performances.
“[We’re looking at] taking the matches that we’ve won and building confidence,” Downing said. “If you’ve got a guy who’s beaten you before, let’s close the gap on him, let’s turn that match around… because we’re gonna see a lot of the same people over and over again. We talk about it a lot: close the gap on the people who’ve been beating you, keep working in the room and turn a loss into a win here down the stretch. I think that gives you a reason to come practice hard everyday and get better.”
The Panthers will look to build on their stellar season when they host the Creston Invitational Saturday.
Click below to hear the full interview with Downing from Thursday’s KMA Sports Feature.