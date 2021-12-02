(Creston) -- The 2021-22 dual season started with a trio of wins for the Creston wrestling team on Tuesday night.
The Panthers -- a Class 2A state qualifier last year -- kicked off their campaign with wins over Interstate 35 (42-30), Nodaway Valley (66-6) and Winterset (40-24) at home.
"We clawed back and gave ourselves a chance to win each dual," said Creston Coach Cody Downing. "We got down in some matches but came back and won. The resolve, toughness and conditioning of our kids is what I would single out as why we got it done."
Coach Downing's team capped their evening with the win over Winterset, avenging a loss to the Huskies last year.
"We scored bonus points and stayed off our backs," he said. "We turned around a couple of matches that we lost last year. That makes us feel like we have some kids headed in the right direction. Winterset probably isn't at full speed yet, and I don't think you are seeing our finished product either."
The Panthers entered 2021 tasked with replacing multiple seniors, including Jackson Kinsella -- a three-time state medalist. Kinsella was the heart and soul of Creston's lineup the past few years, and replacing him isn't easy, but Downing feels they have the pieces to make the transition harmlessly.
"We had a great senior class," he said. "We basically replaced them with sophomores and first-year varsity wrestlers. We are getting them some experience. We don't have a guy expected to win every match, but the 14 guys in our lineup are solid at every weight. We don't have a Jackson Kinsella, but we are looking for the next one."
Triston Barncastle was a state medalist last year and projects at 145 this year, while Lincoln Keeler also returns after qualifying for state as a freshman. Austin Evans, Justin Parsons, Christian Ahrens, Kaden Street, Brennan Hayes, Chris Wilson, Max Chapman, Ty Morrison, Tyson Smith, Jagger Luther and Trey Chestnut each recorded at least one victory on Tuesday.
"We have 14 solid kids in the lineup that are going to get better every night," Downing said.
The Panthers return to action at the Dallas Center-Grimes Tournament this weekend. Coach Downing hopes his team can parlay their strong start to the season into some success on Saturday.
"We have three practices to find some bad habits," Downing said. "And that's great. It's a tough field. We're hoping to continue to get better every day and build off last night (Tuesday)."
Check out the full interview with Coach Downing below.