(Creston) -- Creston’s Ryli Abildtrup will join twin sister Kaci on the Southwestern Community College volleyball team.
“We made (the decision) around the same time,” Abildtrup told KMA Sports. “Right around the season wrapping up.”
While Ryli is plenty excited to continue her volleyball career, she says it was sister Kaci that got the ball rolling.
“It was mostly Kaci,” she said. “She kind of got a hold of the coach over there, and I thought the ag program fit well with where I’m going after.”
Ryli says she will spend her next two years at SWCC, playing volleyball and preparing herself for the agriculture program at Iowa State.
“I thought I might as well do something while I’m over there going to school,” she added.
And the chance to play volleyball at the next level is vitally important to Abildtrup, who has put a lot of time into the sport.
“Volleyball has always been very important to me,” Abildtrup said. “I decided I didn’t really want (to be done). I wanted to keep going.”
Abildtrup played all over the Creston rotation, including hitting on the outside while averaging 1.2 kills per set. Her future likely will stay on the outside with the Spartans.
“I talked to the coach, and I am probably going to stay as an outside hitter,” she said. “I can kind of play everywhere.”
