(Creston) -- Creston senior Kaci Abildtrup is staying home and will play volleyball at Southwestern Community College.
"I've played volleyball all through high school and middle school," Abildtrup said. "I love the sport, meeting new people and playing with teammates.
Abildtrup's commitment to SWCC means a reunion with former high school teammates Emma Hanson and Makenna Hudson, who are currently on the roster.
"I look up to them," she said. "Emma Hanson played the same position as me. I learned a lot from her. She's always helped me out."
The senior never really gave any other school much thought.
"I already have lots of credits from SWCC," she said. "It's easy and affordable. I've watched the SWCC volleyball team and dreamt of playing there. It's just what happened."
Academics were also a factor for Abildtrup, who plans to study volleyball."
"The volleyball team is really flexible," she said.
Many KMAlanders have committed to play volleyball at SWCC, including Twila Barber (Murray), Jordan England (Lenox) and Carlee Hamilton (Central Decatur).
"They are very welcoming towards everybody," Abildtrup said about the program. "There are a lot of people I know that I will get to know even closer next year. It's a good opportunity."
Kaci's twin sister, Ryli, is also headed to SWCC.
"We always talked about (playing together in college)," Abildtrup said. "At first, she wasn't real motivated, but I talked her into it. It's exciting."
Abildtrup hasn't ruled out continuing her career after her time is up at SWCC.
