(Creston) -- Creston soccer star Aidan Anderson will continue his career at Northwestern College in the future.
"It's super exciting," Anderson said. "I've played this sport my whole life, and I could play it all day and not get tired of it. I'm excited to keep going next year."
Anderson says he always wanted to play college soccer. It was just a matter of finding the right fit.
"It was always a thought, but I never had my mind made," Anderson said. "In the middle of the fall, I decided I wanted to play next year, so I started to contact some coaches."
Anderson instantly clicked with one school: Northwestern College in Orange City.
"From the start, I wanted to play there," he said. "I've always heard great things about it. I was a big fan when I visited, and I like the Christian asset. It just felt like the right fit."
Anderson says Northwestern was far enough away from home but not too far. It also checked all the boxes academically.
"Northwestern had the best of both worlds."
Anderson joins a Raiders program that went 16-4-1 and was an NAIA National Tournament qualifier last year.
"I think a program with success like that is everything," he said. "I'm excited to join such a good program. They're extremely talented."
Anderson is talented in his own regard and hopes to show it at the collegiate level.
"There's always room for improvement," he said. "I want to be recognized on the team and get a varsity spot."
