(Creston) -- Aidan Anderson and Creston boys soccer are off to a fine start this spring.
The reigning Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week has already scored eight goals in leading the Panthers to a 3-1 start.
“It’s been nice,” Anderson said. “Everyone was really excited to get going this year, and I’m glad I could put up a performance the first couple games.”
Anderson has already scored eight goals in the first four games to lead KMAlanders. His seven during the opening week included two against St. Albert and West Central Valley/Nodaway Valley and a hat trick against Chariton.
“Against Chariton, I had a couple where I took on a few of their defenders and took it myself,” Anderson said. “The assist from Clayton Stafford on the corner is probably my favorite (goal of the season).”
The Panthers 3-1 start has them on a strong road to potentially bettering their 8-9 record in 2019.
“I think it definitely has boosted morale,” Anderson said of the early-season success. “Some of the games have been tough, but we’ve pushed through and improved tremendously as a team in the first week.”
Creston will face a stern test at home on Thursday against the visiting Denison-Schleswig (1-0).
“My goals are definitely to go over .500,” Anderson said. “I think we have the talent there, and we have a couple players still coming back from injuries. That should help the team a lot.”
Listen to the full interview with Anderson from Wednesday’s Upon Further Review below.