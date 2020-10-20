(Creston) -- Two-time Hawkeye Ten Conference champion Braelyn Baker is ready for her final state qualifying race.
The Creston standout joined KMA Sports’ Upon Further Review on Tuesday in advance of Wednesday’s 3A SQM at Winterset. Baker’s last race saw her capture her second consecutive Hawkeye Ten title.
“It feels very special,” Baker told KMA Sports. “It was a lot of hard work that I put in, and it’s very fulfilling when you can do good things after all the work you put in.”
Baker says she really never stopped running last spring. As she was preparing for a track season that never came, she kept herself prepared for anything.
“I was always ready if (track season) did come back,” she said. “Really, I’ve been running since track, and I put in some extra summer mileage. It really prepared me well.”
Now, Baker turns her attention to the state qualifying meet with hopes of returning to Fort Dodge after a 14th place finish in 3A last year.
“There’s a little bit of pressure,” Baker said, “but I’ve dealt with it all season. I’m ready for it.”
The SQM for Creston will be in Winterset on Wednesday afternoon.
“Winterset has been on our schedule every year of my high school career,” she said, “but it’s always been postponed, except for my freshman year. I haven’t been there in a while, but I know this meet is very packed. I’m going to have to stay focused and push myself.”
Listen to the complete interview with our most recent JHRE KMAland Female Athlete of the Week below.