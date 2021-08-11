(Creston) -- Creston’s Brance Baker will continue the family tradition at Southwestern Community College.
The multi-sport standout, despite missing much of his senior season due to a shoulder injury, recently signed with the SWCC basketball program.
“I’ve always wanted to go to SWCC since I was a little kid,” Baker told KMA Sports. “My family all went there. My dad played there, my sister played there and I have two sisters that dance there. My mom went there. SWCC has a special place in my heart, and I wanted to continue on that family tradition.”
Baker was only able to play in seven games this past season due to a torn labrum, but he averaged 10.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He also helped the Panthers to a winning record in his junior season, posting averages of 14.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.0 steals.
“The injury senior year didn’t really help the situation,” Baker said, “but SWCC still showed interest in me throughout my whole high school career. It was just an honor for them to keep recruiting me through it.”
SWCC is currently in the midst of a transition to a new staff with the hire of Reggie Kindle, who came to Creston after serving as an assistant coach at Peru State.
“It’s been fun to get to know (Coach Kindle), and I’m ready to get to work,” Baker said. “He’s trying to build the roster in a short amount of time, and I’m just excited to get going and hopefully win some games.”
Baker, who had surgery on his shoulder and is nearing 100%, says he feels he can make an early impact for the Spartans this year.
“I think I’m the type of player that can fit into any program,” he said. “The way I play defensively, scrambling after balls, taking charges and I think my offensive game can help out any team. I’m a good shooter and good driver. I’m hoping Coach Kindle sees what I can do, and I can help this team win.”
Listen to the full interview with Baker linked below.