(Creston) -- Recent Creston alum Colby Burg is preparing himself for his next stop. The four-year varsity standout will take his golf talents to Grand View.
“I got to go on a visit to Grand View,” Burg said, “and I really liked the facilities up there. Coach (Chris) Winkel, I really liked him, too, and that made the decision pretty easy.”
The All-KMAland Team member, Burg was second in the area in combined adjusted average and 18-hole adjusted average.
“I really liked the indoor facility they have there,” Burg said. “I went to their camp they had a few years ago, and I thought it would be really cool. I’ve never been able to golf in the winter, so being able to do that will be really cool.”
That especially stood out to a golf nut like Burg, who has dreamed of being a professional golfer for years.
“Golf has always been my favorite sport,” he said. “Just even going to college (to play golf) is somewhat of that dream I had as a little kid.”
Burg is hardly alone when it comes to KMAland athletes golfing at Grand View. He will join former Atlantic standouts Ben Renaud and Matt Gearheart and Central Decatur alum Michel Evertsen on the Vikings roster.
“My goal right now is to be on the varsity squad this upcoming fall,” he said. “If I can be on the varsity team, I will be pretty happy with that.”
Listen to the full interview with Burg linked below.