(Creston) -- Creston junior Max Chapman barely broke a sweat on his way to the Class 2A State Wrestling Tournament.
Chapman hopes the laser focus that got him to Des Moines pays dividends this week as he makes his first trip to the state tournament.
"It's something not everybody gets to experience," Chapman said. "It's been a long road, but it's paid off this year."
Chapman (38-10) cruised through the 285-pound bracket at last week's district in Adel with pins of Alexander Kasner (Woodward-Granger) and Seth Vanderlinden (Winterset) in a combined 1:25.
"You just have to go out there and wrestle your best," Chapman said. "It wasn't the hardest tournament, but it was nice to get me ready for state. My semifinal probably should have ended earlier, but they said I was out of bounds. I just went out there and did what I knew works for me. That was the game plan the whole day."
Chapman's things that work are his aggressive hand-fighting and a calculated shot selection.
"You can't force anything," he said. "I work to my shots. I really love to go to underhooks, arm drags and elbow passes. From there, I work them to their back."
Chapman has to have a calculated approach at 285 because he's not a true heavyweight. Chapman wrestled at 220 last year and bumped up to heavyweight this year, but he's not tipping the scales at 285.
"I'm halfway between 220 and 285," Chapman said. "I like to keep my weight around 250. It's a work ethic thing. If I'm wrestling a true heavyweight, they're not going to be as agile. I have to wrestle differently depending on who I'm wrestling."
Chapman failed to qualify for state last year. And while his junior season has gone well, it hasn't been smooth sailing. He's had some tough battles with Hawkeye Ten foes Trent Patton (Glenwood) and Evan Sorensen (Atlantic) -- both of whom are also state qualifiers. Patton and Chapman split their meetings, while Sorensen has been a bugaboo for Chapman in their two contests, pinning him at John J. Harris and Hawkeye Ten. Those losses stung, but Chapman embraced the opportunity to learn from those.
"The Hawkeye Ten (Tournament) wasn't in character for me," he said. "It's taught me to be patient in big matches."
Chapman is one of eight Creston wrestlers at the state tournament this week. Christian Ahrens (120), Lincoln Keeler (126), Trey Chestnut (132), Austin Evans (138), Chris Aragon (145), William Bolinger (160) and Kaden Street (170) also qualified for the Hawkeye Ten Conference champion Panthers.
"It feels amazing," Chapman said. "I'm a believer that there's nothing better than sharing a moment like that with your team. It's been amazing to be part of a program like this and to experience these things. This is the standard for our program."
Chapman drew Jack Leng of Sheldon/South O'Brien in the first round. Leng -- a freshman -- enters at 26-17.
"I'll make sure I'm really locked in," Chapman said. "Limiting myself to any districts and being as locked in as I can are the biggest things."
