(Creston) -- Riley DeGonia's passion for running and desire to learn about wrestling opened up a college opportunity for her, and she took it.
DeGonia will run cross country and wrestle at North Iowa Area Community College next year.
"I made this decision because I want to improve myself as a person and in sports,' DeGonia said.
For DeGonia, running cross country and wrestling is more than just doing sports.
"I've gotten to do what my mom and dad did," she said. "I'm continuing their legacy. I've had the coaches my mom had."
DeGonia has been a multi-year contributor to cross country, but she recently decided to try her hand at wrestling.
"This is my first year," DeGonia said. "I've been growing and learning. It's been fun to learn the ins and outs. I'm getting used to it. It's been an experience, but the learning process has been fun. I'm only going to get better as time moves on."
DeGonia felt NIACC was the perfect place to grow her wrestling skillset while continuing to run.
"I wanted to run cross country in college," she said. "I never thought I would wrestle, but they offered me a scholarship. I took it so I can learn and improve."
NIACC, located in Mason City, checked the boxes for DeGonia.
"The college was small enough," she said. "And the coaches were welcoming."
DeGonia is always learning. She hopes to continue that trend in college.
"I'm hoping to learn more technique," she said. "And improve as I move on in life."
