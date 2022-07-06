(Ames) -- Creston graduate Trevor Downing was among the several regional college athletes to earn Preseason All-Big 12 honorees on Wednesday.
Downing – an offensive lineman at Iowa State – was a first-team choice, along with teammates Xavier Hutchinson (wide receiver), Jared Rus (fullback) and Will McDonald IV (defensive lineman).
Kansas State’s Deuce Vaughn (running back), Cooper Beebe (offensive lineman), Malik Knowles (kick returner/punt returner), Felix Anudike-Uzomah (defensive lineman), Daniel Green (linebacker) and Julius Brents (defensive back). Anudike-Uzomah was also tabbed as the Preseason All-Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.
Kansas defensive back Kenny Logan was also a first-team choice.
