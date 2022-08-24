Trevor Downing
Photo: Cyclones.com

(KMAland) – Numerous regional college football players were named to the Senior Bowl Watch List.

Creston alum and current Iowa State offensive lineman Trevor Downing is one of them.

The Senior Bowl takes place annually in Mobile, Alabama.

View the full list here and list of regional college athletes below.

SENIOR BOWL WATCH LIST

Seth Benson, LB, Iowa

Julius Brents, DB, Kansas State

Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa

DJ Coleman, DE, Missouri

Trevor Downing, OL, Iowa State

Javon Foster, OL, Missouri

Daniel Green, LB, Kansas State

Xavier Hutchinson, WR, Iowa State

Trajan Jeffcoat, DE, Missouri

Anthony Johnson Jr, DB, Iowa State

Malik Knowles, WR, Kansas State

Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa

Kenny Logan, DB, Kansas

Martez Manuel, DB, Missouri

Adrian Martinez, QB, Kansas State

Ochaun Mathis, DE, Nebraska

Will McDonald IV, DE, Iowa State

Isaiah McGuire, DL, Missouri

Kaevon Merriweather, DB, Iowa

Riley Moss, DB, Iowa

Garrett Nelson, LB, Nebraska

Nathaniel Peat, RB, Missouri

Spencer Petras, QB, Iowa

Monte Pottebaum, FB, Iowa

Jared Rus, FB, Iowa State

Benny Sapp III, DB, Northern Iowa

Casey Thompson, QB, Nebraska

Travis Vokolek, TE, Nebraska

