(KMAland) – Numerous regional college football players were named to the Senior Bowl Watch List.
Creston alum and current Iowa State offensive lineman Trevor Downing is one of them.
The Senior Bowl takes place annually in Mobile, Alabama.
View the full list here and list of regional college athletes below.
SENIOR BOWL WATCH LIST
Seth Benson, LB, Iowa
Julius Brents, DB, Kansas State
Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa
DJ Coleman, DE, Missouri
Trevor Downing, OL, Iowa State
Javon Foster, OL, Missouri
Daniel Green, LB, Kansas State
Xavier Hutchinson, WR, Iowa State
Trajan Jeffcoat, DE, Missouri
Anthony Johnson Jr, DB, Iowa State
Malik Knowles, WR, Kansas State
Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa
Kenny Logan, DB, Kansas
Martez Manuel, DB, Missouri
Adrian Martinez, QB, Kansas State
Ochaun Mathis, DE, Nebraska
Will McDonald IV, DE, Iowa State
Isaiah McGuire, DL, Missouri
Kaevon Merriweather, DB, Iowa
Riley Moss, DB, Iowa
Garrett Nelson, LB, Nebraska
Nathaniel Peat, RB, Missouri
Spencer Petras, QB, Iowa
Monte Pottebaum, FB, Iowa
Jared Rus, FB, Iowa State
Benny Sapp III, DB, Northern Iowa
Casey Thompson, QB, Nebraska
Travis Vokolek, TE, Nebraska