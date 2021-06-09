(Creston) -- For the second straight season, Creston star Rylie Driskell is the KMAland Girls Golfer of the Year.
The Northern Iowa recruit finished up her career with a second state medal, a third trip to state and a third All-KMAland nod.
“This year, I felt like there was maybe a little more pressure after missing the junior year,” Driskell said. “I think, for the most part, it was all about going out and doing your best every time. Everybody missed out on last year, so it’s not like it was just me.”
Driskell led KMAland in every category while capturing the Hawkeye Ten championship and claiming a regional first round championship.
“Every year, I feel like I needed to work on something different,” Driskell added. “This year, I felt like my chipping and putting needed that extra work. I’ve always been able to rely on my long game a little bit, but this year I buckled down and focused on my short game. I think that really helped me in some of the long tournament days.”
While a 10th-place finish in Class 3A’s state meet is not exactly what she was hoping for the Panthers standout was most excited to finish at another state tournament with her entire team in tow.
“(Coach Jon Thomson) makes us fill out a card and put our goals on it,” Driskell said. “I said, ‘To whatever girls had written before, scratch that, we’re making it to state.’ I went into recruitment mode and got some girls to go out. Nobody would have ever thought we would make it to state, but here we are.”
From an individual perspective, Driskell also took solace in the fact that she was still among the state’s best even when she didn’t have her best tournament.
“State was definitely not a great two days for me,” Driskell said. “But that’s just golf. I didn’t come in with my best stuff. If you play your two worst days of the season and still end up in 10th, I can’t be too disappointed in that.
“I’m trying to look back on the rest of the season and be pretty positive about it. I did go undefeated in everything except for state, so I can’t be upset.”
Driskell finishes out her career with her second consecutive KMAland Girls Golfer of the Year award. Listen to the full interview with Driskell below.
PREVIOUS KMALAND GIRLS GOLFER OF THE YEAR WINNERS
2019: Rylie Driskell, Creston
2018: Alyssa Ginther, Atlantic