(Corning) -- A KMAland standout eclipsed a career milestone on Friday night while Creston primed itself for a repeat at the John J. Harris Wrestling Invitational.
The Panthers tallied 94 points in the 67th annual "granddaddy of 'em all" and put eight in the semifinals: Justin Parsons (106), Christian Ahrens (113), Lincoln Keeler (120), Brandon Briley (126), Austin Evans (138), Briley Hayes (152), William Bolinger (160) and Max Chapman (220).
Winterset sits close behind the Panthers with 87 points. The Huskies also have eight in the semifinals: Travis Allen (120), Abe Bushong (126), Zeke Hoven (132), Eduardo Garcia (152), Logan Fairchild (160), Brady Berringer (170), Reilly Hoven (182) and Carter Smuck (195).
Atlantic-CAM is in third place through the first day with 68 points. Aiden Smith (106), Ethan Follmann (126), Easton O'Brien (132), Kadin Stutzman (170) and Jarrett Armstrong (182) are still on the front side of the bracket for the Trojans.
Clarinda and Nodaway Valley complete the top five with 52 and 41 points, respectively.
Kaden Whipp (106), Kale Downey (145), Karson Downey (160), Jase Wilmes (182) and Logan Green (285) are semifinalists for the Cardinals, and Elliot Cooney, Jaxon Christensen (138) and Trent Warner (285) reached the final four for the Wolverines.
Missouri Valley and Riverside each have three semifinalists.
The Big Reds are without 1A-113 No. 1 Eli Becerra, but Riley Radke (132), Gage Clausen (182) and Brek Boruff (195) punched their tickets to the semifinal.
Jace Rose (120), Nolan Moore (152) and Nathan Messerschmidt (285) stayed on the winner's side for Riverside on Friday, and Rose did his in milestone fashion, securing his 150th career win with a pin over Chase England (Bedford/Lenox) in the quarterfinals.
"I've been wrestling for a long time," Rose said. "This is a goal I set for myself when I was younger. It makes me feel good to reach that goal."
Rose's milestone victory extends his bid to join rare air as four-time John J. champion, the first in Riverside program history.
"This is a stepping stone," Rose said. "It's a tough tournament to win."
Riverside is eighth in the team standings, 1.5 points behind Bedford/Lenox, who received semifinal berths from Conner Fitzgerald (145) and Devin Whipple (285).
Panorama and Southwest Valley complete the top 10 through the first day. The Panthers put two in the semis: Caden Van Meer (138) and Cooper Andersen (220). Southwest Valley's lone semifinalist is 113-pounder Brayden Maeder, who will look to become the first Southwest Valley wrestler to win this coveted tournament since Kallan Schmelzer in 2014.
Other semifinalists include Mount Ayr's Brock Shaha (106) and Jaydon Knight (170), Red Oak's Adam Baier (145) and Dawson Bond (160), Central Decatur's Devin Adams (138) and Tegan Carson (220), MVAOCOU's TJ Nutt (126) and Kolby Scott, AC/GC's Tegan Slaybaugh (113) and Cayden Jensen (152), Tri-Center's Brecken Freeberg (195), Denison-Schleswig's Jaxson Hildebrand (195), East Mills' Ryan Stortenbecker (145), Southwest Iowa's Seth Ettleman (113) and Earlham's Tristan Harger (120).
KMA Sports will have live updates on Twitter (@TrevMaeder96) on Saturday with video of the finals at kmaland.com.
Check out the full list of semifinalists, team scores and the interview with Rose below.
JOHN J SEMIFINALISTS
106: Aiden Smith (Atlantic-CAM), Brock Shaha (Mount Ayr), Justin Parsons (Creston), Kaden Whipp (Clarinda)
113: Tegan Slaybaugh (AC/GC), Christian Ahrens (Creston), Seth Ettleman (Southwest Iowa), Brayden Maeder (Southwest Valley)
120: Jace Rose (Riverside), Travis Allen (Winterset), Lincoln Keeler (Creston), Tristan Harger (Earlham)
126: Ethan Follmann (Atlantic-CAM), Brandon Briley (Creston), Abe Bushong (Winterset), TJ Nutt (MVAOCOU)
132: Elliott Cooney (Nodaway Valley), Riley Radke (Missouri Valley), Easton O’Brien (Atlantic-CAM), Zeke Hoven (Winterset)
138: Austin Evans (Creston), Cayden Van Meer (Panorama), Devin Adams (Central Decatur), Jaxon Christensen (Nodaway Valley)
145: Ryan Stortenbecker (East Mills), Conner Fitzgerald (Bedford/Lenox), Adam Baier (Red Oak), Kale Downey (Clarinda)
152: Nolan Moore (Riverside), Cayden Jensen (AC/GC), Briley Hayes (Creston), Eduardo Garcia (Winterset)
160: Dawson Bond (Red Oak), William Bolinger (Creston), Karson Downey (Clarinda), Logan Fairchild (Winterset)
170: Kolby Scott (MVAOCOU), Jaydon Knight (Mount Ayr), Kadin Stutzman (Atlantic-CAM), Brady Barringer (Winterset)
182: Reilly Hoven (Winterset), Jase Wilmes (Clarinda), Jarrett Armstrong (Atlantic-CAM), Gage Clausen (Missouri Valley)
195: Brecken Freeberg (Tri-Center), Brek Boruff (Missouri Valley), Carter Smuck (Winterset), Jaxson Hildebrand (Denison-Schleswig)
220: Cooper Andersen (Panorama), Miles Mundorf (Atlantic-CAM), Max Chapman (Creston), Tegan Carson (Central Decatur)
285: Logan Green (Clarinda), Trenton Warner (Nodaway Valley), Nathan Messerschmidt (Riverside), Devin Whipple (Bedford/Lenox)
TEAM SCORES (Through Day 1)
1. Creston (94)
2. Winterset (87)
3. Atlantic-CAM (68.5)
4. Clarinda (52)
5. Nodaway Valley (41)
6. Missouri Valley (38)
7. Bedford/Lenox (36)
8. Riverside (34.5)
9. Panorama (30)
10. Southwest Valley (29.5)
11. MVAOCOU (27)
12. AC/GC (26.5)
13. Red Oak (25.5)
14. Mount Ayr (19)
15. Tri-Center (18)
Central Decatur (18)
17. Earlham (17)
18. Clarke (15.5)
Southwest Iowa (15.5)
20. Denison-Schleswig (14)
21. East Mills (13)
22. Shenandoah (11)
23. Griswold (3)
24. Des Moines North-Hoover (2)
25. Wayne (1)