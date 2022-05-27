(Creston) -- Another standout Fields from Creston is ready to make an impact on the college game.
Brianna Fields – the most recent MVP of the KMAland All-Star Basketball Classic – will take her basketball talents to the next level with Grand View.
“It was after the Nodaway Valley game this past season,” Fields said of how her recruiting process played out. “Their assistant coach reached out to my coach and just asked if they could set up a call. We did that, and then I took a campus visit.”
Fields said she felt welcomed by both the coaching staff and the current players on the team.
“I got to go into the gym and weight room and meet some of the girls,” she added. “I got to watch a game and went into the locker room at halftime. They were all cheering and super excited. They reached out to me and made me feel welcome.”
Fields had the best season of her career this past winter, scoring 16.5 points, grabbing 6.6 rebounds per game while also adding 3.0 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.1 blocks. That led to a laundry list of postseason honors, including third-team all-state from the Iowa Girls Coaches Association and second-team all-conference from the Hawkeye Ten.
“I’m super excited (to play in college),” Fields said. “I got a chance to play on a summer basketball team, and so I think that helped a lot. Just being in the gym in the offseason (also helped).”
Fields points to her older sister Kelsey as another major reason for her success. Kelsey just finished up her freshman year at Northwest Missouri State and continues to have an impact on her sister’s progress.
“She helped me a lot when we went to the gym together,” Brianna said. “(She’s) always encouraging me, and other teammates like Doryn (Paup helped) this past season. We really connected with both being posts and having some high-lows. It was just really good to have Doryn and Kelsey as teammates.”
Listen to much more with Fields in the full interview posted below.