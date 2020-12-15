(Creston) -- Creston senior Kelsey Fields is displaying her dominance early this season, and it has the Panthers off to a hot start.
The Northwest Missouri State basketball recruit is the state’s leader in total rebounds and is averaging 23.0 points, 15.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.4 steals per game.
“I’m just really focusing on scoring inside,” Fields told KMA Sports. “As a team, we are really focused on using what works to our advantage.”
In three games last week, Fields averaged 25.7 points and 16.3 rebounds during wins over Grand View Christian, St. Albert and Atlantic. For that performance, the 6-foot-2 standout was named this week’s Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Female Athlete of the Week.
“We have a lot of goals for this season,” Fields said. “We know that not everything this season is guaranteed, so we’re just going game-by-game and playing as hard as we can.”
It’s showing, too, for the KMAland 3A/4A/5A No. 2 and 4A No. 12 Panthers, which have won five straight games since their opening-game loss to 3A No. 1 Des Moines Christian. Fields missed that game, and it was still a competitive battle to the end.
“I was at home watching that game,” Fields said. “Just seeing that our team competed so well was really good. That tells people that there’s not one player on our team that is the team. We are a team together and people are stepping up.”
Creston will need plenty of contributions this week, as they travel to KMAland and 4A No. 1 Glenwood on Friday evening.
“We know Glenwood is good,” Fields said. “We just want to go over there and play our best. As long as we play our game and do what we need to do, it might be a good game over there.”
Fields and Creston are back in action Tuesday evening at home against Shenandoah. Hear the full interview with Fields from Upon Further Review below.
“We have a lot of goals for this season,” Fields said. “We know that not everything this season is guaranteed, so we’re just going game-by-game and playing as hard as we can.”