(Creston) -- A pair of four-run innings spurred by big hits from Jersey Foote and Nevaeh Randall lifted Creston to an 8-3 Class 4A regional first round win over Glenwood on Thursday.
Foote’s two-out triple in the second inning turned a 2-1 deficit into a 4-2 lead, as she drove in a pair of runners and then scored on a throwing error. Randall’s big bash in the sixth doubled as her ninth home run of the season, driving in three and pushing their one-run advantage up to four.
“Great team win,” Coach Teri Keeler said. “We battled, stuck with it and got the outs when we needed it. Jersey had been struggling a bit. We talked today about getting your pitch and just drive it. And Nevaeh, she’s just clutch.”
Foote and Randall backed up a pair of strong pitching performances from Keely Coen and Taryn Fredrickson. Coen tossed the first five innings, masterfully working around eight hits and stranding nine runners while allowing just three runs. Fredrickson retired all six batters she faced over the final two innings, protecting a one-run advantage while working against the top of the order in the sixth.
“Nothing seems to phase (Taryn),” Keeler said. “(Catcher Peyton Rice) was talking to her in the dugout when we told her she was going to go in. I don’t know what she said, but she did a nice job for us.”
While Creston came in as the favorite, Glenwood struck first. The Rams put two across in the second inning, scoring on an RBI hit from Sara Kolle and an RBI fielder’s choice from Haley Woods. The Panthers had the quick answer. Morgan Driskell singled, advanced to second on a wild pitch and to third on a passed ball before coming across on a throwing error.
Foote’s heroics came with two outs and on the eighth pitch of a terrific at bat, scoring courtesy runner Doryn Paup and Sophie Hagle, who reached on a five-pitch walk. The 8th grade center fielder, Foote sprinted around to third and then came in when the throw into the infield got away.
“I think it was really helpful knowing that it got us ahead,” Foote said. “I wouldn’t have been able to do it without my teammates cheering me on and telling me to have confidence in myself.”
The score stayed at 4-2 until the Rams found a way to cut the lead in half during a fourth-inning rally. Coryl Matheny reached on a one-out single, stole second, moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Delaney Holeton and then came in on Allison Koontz’s two-out RBI single.
With the Rams within one, Creston put plenty of space between them and their Hawkeye Ten counterparts in the sixth. Foote led off with a double and moved to third on a groundout from Gracie Hagle. Peyton Rice reached on an error, and then both runners scored when Randall smashed her home run to deep left center.
“For the most part, she was working me pretty good,” Randall said of her at bat. “She had me in an 0-2 count, and I was able to work it back to a (2-2 count). Threw me a nice inside high fastball, and I took it (out).”
The Panthers added yet another insurance run on the next pitch, as Driskell hit her second home of the season with an opposite field shot.
Randall finished with two hits and three RBI while Driskell posted two hits, an RBI and two runs and Foote finished with two hits, two RBI and two runs of her own. Halle Evans chipped in a pair of hits for the Panthers, which moved to 20-11 and will play top-ranked and defending state champion Winterset on Saturday at 7:00.
“The kids are excited,” Keeler said. “They want to play them. You’ve got to play the best to be the best. We’ll play our game and see how it goes.”
Glenwood (11-21) got two-hit nights from Koontz and Madison Barrett in the final games for seniors Kelly Embray and Haley Woods.
