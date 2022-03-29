(Creston) -- Creston senior Avery Fuller's desire to become a surgeon has led him to Benedictine, where he will play football for Harlan alum Joel Osborn.
"It's exciting," Fuller said. "It's a great opportunity. I wasn't sure if I would play any sport in college, but the opportunity will improve me as a person and allow me to get a good education."
Fuller credits a growth spurt for setting his path to the Atchison, Kansas school.
"Freshman year, I was small," he said. "I hadn't grown and was underweight. In sophomore year, I hit a growth spurt and realized I was athletic. I started having conversations with coaches. Then it grew, and the opportunity (at Benedictine) came up, and I jumped on it."
Fuller chose Benedictine over interest from Morningside because of the Ravens' campus life and academic programs.
"The campus was beautiful," he said. "And they have a good biology/pre-med program. I want to become a surgeon. Knowing they have students make it to medical schools makes me know going there will benefit my education."
The Ravens -- led by Harlan alum and former Northwest Missouri State quarterback Joel Osborn -- went 7-4 last season.
"Their program has always been good," Fuller said. "Knowing Joel, I know I'll have an opportunity to play at a high level at Benedictine."
The 6-foot-5, 225-pound Fuller says he will play on the offensive line at Benedictine.
"I want to become a bigger guy and hopefully move up the ranks throughout the years," he said. "I need to work on my footwork. With growing so much over the years, you lose the ability to communicate with your own body. Getting that back is what I need to work on the most."
Fuller is the latest of several Creston seniors to commit to playing college football. Briley Hayes (Simpson), Kayleb Howard (Graceland), Joseph Huston (Briar Cliff), Derek Paup (Dordt), Owen Richards (Graceland) and Chris Wilson (Graceland) will also play at the next level.
Check out the full interview with Fuller below.