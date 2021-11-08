(Creston) -- Creston softball star Gracie Hagle has her future set, and she will be on to Grand View.
The First Team All-Hawkeye Ten selection announced her commitment to the Vikings in late October.
“I went on multiple visits to Grand View,” Hagle told KMA Sports. “It was a hard decision, but after seeing the campus and (facilities) and exploring their programs it really made me interested in their school.”
Hagle hit .404/.456/.640 with eight doubles, five home runs, two triples and 28 RBI to lead the Panthers during her junior summer.
“I went to some of their practices, and I really liked how they practiced,” she added. “I liked how effective it was and how all the drills were. I also really liked that they have a really good nursing program.”
Hagle also picked up all-district and all-state honors before embarking on a search for her college destination.
“I actually starting pursuing Grand View,” Hagle said. “I had other options, but I was really interested in Grand View. They have a beautiful campus. I just really enjoyed everything about them.”
The Creston infielder is excited to make one more potential run at the state tournament this upcoming summer, and then she will be more than ready and excited to continue playing at the next level.
“I’ve always felt like playing at the next level,” Hagle said. “I love softball. It’s so much of my passion. My sophomore year I started looking into (playing collegiately), and I’m so proud of myself. I’ve worked really hard, and I’ve been playing since I was 10. It’s just exciting that I get to go on to the next level.”
Hear the complete interview with Hagle from Monday’s Upon Further Review linked below.