(Creston) -- Creston running back Briley Hayes is yet another standout Panther slated to take their talents to the next level.
Hayes, who rushed for a team-high 865 yards and 17 touchdowns this past season, will play at Simpson.
“I took a few visits to other colleges like Morningside and Graceland,” Hayes told KMA Sports, “but ultimately it was just the campus and being close to home is what really made the decision for me.”
A first-team all-district choice, Hayes said there was some uncertainty to his future before his big senior year.
“I went into my senior year not knowing if I (would get recruited),” he said. “I think going through the season it was really hitting me this could possibly be my last year. Eventually, those emails started coming through with coaches reaching out to me. I got some visits lined up, and that’s when I knew I wanted to play some more years.”
While Hayes also put some good film together on the defensive side, the Storm coaching staff wants to keep him in the offensive backfield. The Creston senior sees it as a perfect fit for his abilities.
“I sat down and watched some film with one of the coaches on my visit,” he said. “Their scheme seems similar to what we run here. That was a big reason that I liked that place, and it made it really easy to fit in.”
Hayes joins a Simpson roster with a number of other former KMAlanders, including Joey Goins (AHSTW), Michael Madeira (Denison-Schleswig), Wyatt Schaben (Harlan) and Grant Sturm (Atlantic). Woodbine’s Paul Freund is also in the 2022 Simpson recruiting class.
Listen to the full interview with Hayes linked below.