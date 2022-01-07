(Creston) -- Creston wide receiver Kayleb Howard is one of three Panthers that will play football at Graceland.
The 5-foot-10, 170-pound standout joined KMA’s Upon Further Review on Friday to talk about his decision.
“I wouldn’t be here without my best friend (Chris Wilson),” Howard said. “He talked to the coaches, the coaches talked to me and hopefully they liked what they saw. It was thanks to him.”
Wilson and fellow Creston teammate Owen Richards are also committed to the Yellowjackets.
“I went up there and went to a game,” Howard added. “It’s a beautiful atmosphere, and it’s close to my hometown.”
Howard had a strong senior season for the Panthers, pulling in 13 receptions for 165 yards and scoring a team-best three touchdowns through the air.
“Seeing their atmosphere, it was like a family there,” Howard said. “We took a tour around the school, and I just think it’s a beautiful thing. I’m going into psychology, and they have a good program for that.”
Graceland went 0-11 this past season, but they recently hired former Lindenwood head coach Patrick Ross as their new head coach. Howard says he, Wilson and Richards are planning to meet Coach Ross in the near future.
Listen to the full interview with Howard linked below.