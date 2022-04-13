(Creston) -- Creston senior Joey Huston has long dreamed of playing college football. That dream will become reality after Huston signed with Briar Cliff.
“I’ve been playing football as long as I can remember,” Huston told KMA Sports. “I think since five years old, and coming from California I have a bunch of friends that have gone D1 and play at the big level. Growing up and training around that made me want to play at the next level.”
Huston grew up in San Diego before coming to Creston this past year. The 6-foot-0, 210-pound prospect says he’s likely to fit on the defensive side of the ball with Briar Cliff.
“They like me at middle linebacker or ranger,” he said. “Their ranger is just a defensive end, outside backer and middle backer in one position. You do everything.”
While Huston came from San Diego, he enjoyed his one year in Iowa so much that he will also continue to go to school in the state.
“All the coaches were friendly,” Huston said. “They were very welcoming. They kind of got down to business as soon as I got there on my visit. They were telling how they were going to use me and what they really liked about me. It made me feel wanted and welcomed."
Listen to much more with Huston in the full interview linked below.