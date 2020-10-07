(Creston) -- Creston’s Jackson Kinsella followed up a terrific junior season by landing a spot with one of the top Division II wrestling programs in the nation.
Last year’s 182-pound state runner-up committed to Nebraska-Kearney late last week and talked about his decision on Wednesday’s Upon Further Review.
“I texted their assistant coach Andrew Sorenson,” Kinsella said, “asking if I could check it out. I went out there to a camp in July and competed a little bit. Then I went on a visit in September, and they gave me a pretty good offer.”
Kinsella says one of the aspects of UNK that really stood out to him is the recent success Iowa natives have had at the school. That includes former Glenwood state champion Matt Malcom, who won a 2019 national championship.
“They’re having success with Iowa guys, and that made me really think about it,” Kinsella added. “It’s just a really good program. They’re a top five Division II school.”
While the UNK wrestling program had plenty in its corner, Kinsella was also impressed with much of the academic elements of the school.
“It was cool to see the dean and the professors were very motivated,” he said. “They were as motivated as the coaches were to get me out there. That was really cool.”
Listen to the complete interview with Kinsella from Wednesday’s KMAland Catch Up linked below.