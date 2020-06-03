(Creston) -- Creston two-way football standout Rylan Luther will get a chance at the next level.
The Panthers running back/linebacker committed to continue his football and academic career at Dordt in November.
“They came to the school my junior year, and I started talking with (an assistant coach),” Luther told KMA Sports. “I went to a summer camp and really liked everybody there. Throughout my senior year, I just kept talking to them.”
The relationships built over the course of those two years led into a full three-day campus visit to the Sioux Center school.
“They offered me, showed me the financial stuff and told me they wanted me to sign,” he said. “It was the best option for me.”
While in high school, Luther made major impacts on both sides of the ball, rushing for 602 yards and leading the Panthers defense with 51.5 total tackles. At this point, it looks like he will begin his collegiate career on the defensive side.
“The school was really nice and brand new,” Luther said. “Everybody was super nice, and you could tell they all wanted to be there. It was a fun environment to be in.”
Now that the decision is made, Luther says he’s focused on contributing in some manner during his first season.
“This really means a lot,” he added. “I realized I could play (at the next level) sometime in middle school. I knew if I kept working hard and push through, I could get somewhere with it. Now, I’m going to a really good school that will help me way on in life.”
