(Creston) -- After 31 years in the softball coaching world, Creston's Mike McCabe is ready for the next chapter.
The legendary skipper announced his retirement last week and joined Upon Further Review on Monday to reflect on his three-decade stint with the program.
"It's not easy," McCabe said about his decision to retire. "And it wasn't anything I planned. It just happened. An old friend once told me, 'never wear out your welcome, and you'll know when it's time.' It's true. I had a sense it was time for some new energy in this program."
McCabe came to Creston in 1992. He served as an assistant under Mike Gerleman for a year, then under legendary coach Ron "Fox" Clinton for a decade before inheriting the program in 2003.
"It was a long time," McCabe said about his tenure. "I love Creston softball. (I'll remember) the relationships and the day-to-day things we did as a group."
McCabe compiled 428 wins during his two-decade stint in charge of the program. He also led the Panthers to seven Hawkeye Ten Conference titles, state tournament berths in 2015, 2016 and 2020, and claimed KMA Coach of the Year honors in 2014 and 2015.
The state tournament teams stand out, but McCabe points to the preceding teams, such as those led by KMAland Sports Hall of Famer Madison (Frain) Peterson in 2011 and 2012, as setting the foundation for success within the program.
"The kids that came before them, we had some really good teams," he said. "We couldn't crack through and get over the hump. Later, we had some teams that did make it. I felt bad for the kids that didn't make it, but I tried to tell them they were the reason we did."
According to Bound, the Panthers had seven seasons of 25 or more wins from 2007 to 2022 while claiming conference titles in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2022.
The key, according to McCabe, was their consistency and old-school approach.
"We just held true to stuff," he said. "Kids knew what practice was going to be. We were routine-based -- I guess that was the old-school in me. I'm not saying it was a perfect process, but it worked for us."
With his career behind him, McCabe has reflected on the memorable battles his teams had with Red Oak, Clarinda, Shenandoah and Harlan, among others.
"It's a darn good conference," McCabe said about the Hawkeye Ten. "I think it gets overlooked in softball. There were some good coaches and teams. There are fond memories. I'm very grateful for the 31 years I had in the program."
McCabe grew a lot as a coach in his 31 years. And he leaves with some advice to fellow coaches.
"You have to be true to yourself and be who you are," he said. "You have to make it (the program) your own. It's important in developing relationships. It takes time and commitment, but most importantly, be yourself."
Check out the full interview with Coach McCabe below.