(Creston) -- Creston senior Britain Miller had a choice between soccer or football in college. Ultimately, he chose soccer and Buena Vista University.
"It means everything," Miller said.
Miller chose soccer at BV over offers to play soccer at Grand View or football at Cornell College.
"It wasn't really so much a big decision about soccer or football," Miller said. "It was about where I wanted to be. I thought soccer was the better choice. I thought Buena Vista was better.
Like many young boys, Miller tells KMA Sports he always dreamed of playing football. However, he realized soccer might be his best fit.
"When I was in eighth grade, I realized soccer my be thing," he said. "By sophomore year, I thought I wanted to play at the college level."
Miller says Buena Vista Coach Ross Minick played a large role in his commitment.
"He's such a character," Miller said. "He kept in touch. We had some great conversations. Sometimes they weren't even about soccer. That's what separated them from everybody else."
Culture also played a factor in Miller's decision.
"Ross has been up there a couple of years," Miller said. "He's building something that has the potential for some championships. What they have going up there is a lot of family aspects. I wanted to get in a culture where it wasn't about one specific player."
When he gets to Buena Vista, Miller hopes to be a leader.
"I definitely want to work on my game," he said. "But I also want to help other people's game. We are going to need them."
Miller's last soccer season came in 2019 because COVID-19 canceled the 2020 campaign.
"I felt like last year we had a great group of guys," he said. "I thought we were going to make a very strong run."
However, Miller is over not having a season last year and excited about this year's opportunity.
"You can't dwell on what you didn't get," he said. "You have to dwell on what you can get. This is a very talented group of guys."
Miller says he and his teammates have high goals at Creston this spring.
"You can't win state in a day," he said. "But you can win state in your mind every single day."
The complete interview with Miller can be heard below.