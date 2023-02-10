(Creston) -- Creston senior Ty Morrison has been around football his entire life.
The son of Creston head football coach Brian Morrison will continue to be a part of his life for the next two years thanks to his commitment to Iowa Central.
"I'm very excited," Morrison said about his commitment. "I've worked for this for four years. Seeing this pay off is cool. I've been around the team for as long as I can remember. It's cool to go to this level."
The Iowa Central coaches reached out to Morrison, setting the stage for his pledge.
"I went on a game day visit and loved the campus and coaches I talked to," he said. "I felt it was a good place to go. I loved it."
Morrison felt Iowa Central was the right fit for him athletically and academically.
"The campus is amazing," Morrison said. "And all the players I talked to were cool. I have family up there, so I've been around the Fort Dodge area. It's a pretty good place to be."
Morrison chose the Tritons over interest from Morningside.
"It's another good school with a good football program," Morrison said. "But academically, I chose Iowa Central."
Morrison hopes to play linebacker at Iowa Central. He ranked third on the Panthers in tackles last year with 40.5 tackles.
"I like hitting people," he said. "I feel like I'm smart and love learning. I think I play defense well. I do my job. That's my strength. I'll definitely be more physical. There are guys bigger than me, so I'll have to work in the weight room to get faster."
Morrison welcomes the opportunity to learn from and compete against his teammates at Iowa Central.
"I'll see what they've learned," he said. "I think it will be a great experience."
Click below to hear the full interview with Morrison.