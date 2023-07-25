(Creston) -- Creston senior Nevaeh Randall wanted to get better after a beastly junior season. And get better she did.
The Grand View signee terrorized opposing pitchers throughout the season, posing as a home run threat every time she stepped up to the plate. For that, Randall recaptures the honor she also snagged last year.
"Going into the season, I had a bunch of goals," Randall said. "I overachieved them by a great amount. It was just a crazy season and one I'll remember."
The expectations were high for Randall after a stellar junior season, where she led the Hawkeye Ten in batting average (.456), slugging percentage (.903), total bases (93), doubles (12), home runs (10) and RBI (43).
Randall shined again in 2023, pacing the conference in RBI (47), total bases (119), home runs (21) and slugging percentage (1.102). Her 21 homers led the state while she also ranked in the top five in Class 4A in RBI (5th), runs scored (3rd), total bases (2nd) and slugging percentage (2nd).
"I put myself to a high standard," Randall said. "I just stayed consistent. It was based on consistency, never letting up and sticking to it."
Randall's 21 homers were the most by a KMAland athlete since Charter Oak-Ute's Nicole Dobernecker smacked 20 in 2012.
Randall points to homers against Exira-EHK -- a walk-off -- and a grand slam earlier in the season as her favorite dingers. Randall's threat at the dish prompted several teams to walk her -- she drew 21 walks this year, some of which were intentional.
"I got walked quite a bit," she said. "This year, it was consistent. It was frustrating because I wanted to project more runs for the team, but I felt complimented. It meant the teams I faced knew I was a respectable player."
Randall concludes her career with 47 homers.
"Throughout my career, I just wanted to stay consistent," she said. "I wanted to be one of the best out there. I put in a lot of time. That came together and helped me get to where I am."
Randall departs Creston as one of the best to don the Panther uniform.
"This is all I ever wanted," Randall said. "I always wanted to be good. I stuck to it."
Randall is the second repeat winner, joining Abraham Lincoln's Lauren Nahnsen. Hear the full interview with Randall below.
Previous KMAland Offensive Player of the Year Winners
2022: Nevaeh Randall, Creston
2021: Josie Hartman, Southeast Warren
2020: Haley Bach, Lewis Central
2019: Breianna Klein, Murray
2018: Alex Mohr, Denison-Schleswig
2017: Alexis Handel, Atlantic
2016: Logan Schaben, Harlan
2015: Lauren Nahnsen, Abraham Lincoln
2014: Lauren Nahnsen, Abraham Lincoln