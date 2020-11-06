(Creston) -- Creston standout Peyton Rice will not stray far away from home for her college softball career.
Rice admits that SWCC has always been on her radar because her sister -- Saige -- played there.
"I know she really enjoyed her time," Rice said. "It's always been high up on my list of potential colleges to go to."
DMACC was also considered for Rice, but she ultimately chose SWCC because she liked the philosophy instilled by Coach Nick Weinmeister.
"I feel like he's more of a modern coach," Rice said. "He's really aggressive with his coaching and that's how I like to play. He really reminds me of my travel ball coach."
Aside from the proximity to home and bond with Coach Weinmeister, Rice also chose SWCC because of what she feels is solid team chemistry.
"I love the atmosphere of that team," Rice said. "I think that will be good and make us successful."
The Spartans were sitting at 5-4 in 2019-20 before the season was ultimately canceled and went 15-41 in 2018-19.
"I feel like Nick has really built the program the last few years," Rice said. "I think he's done a really good job of building a program."
While Rice is focused on her time at SWCC, she admits she would also like to play somewhere else when her time in Creston is done.
"That's definitely a possibility," she said. "
But before she gets to SWCC, Rice still has one year left at Creston, where she will look to lead the Panthers to another state tournament trip, like she did last season while hitting .303/.343/.333.
"I'm really excited," she said. "I'm really excited to see what our pitchers can do. They are really working at it and doing a good job. I think we will be successful next year."
The complete interview with Rice can be heard below.