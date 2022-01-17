(Creston) -- A pair of Creston offensive linemen will continue their chemistry and friendship at the next level with Graceland.
Seniors Owen Richards and Chris Wilson both announced commitments to the NAIA school simultaneously in late October.
“It kind of started off with Chris,” Richards said. “Chris was talking to them, and they gave him an offer. Me and him have been best friends since we played in little league together. He pretty much gave me the coaches info, they looked at my film and liked it.”
“I first started talking with the coaching staff and created a bond with them,” Wilson added. “They were asking me if I knew anybody else that could help the team, and I gave them Owen’s information. That got the ball rolling from there.”
Now, two of the leaders of Creston’s solid rushing attack will take their talents to the next level together.
“It’s going to be a great thing,” Wilson said. “We’re going to keep the bond going and try to create a great culture and create a great team.”
Both Richards and Wilson are listed at 6-foot-1 and 285 pounds and helped the Panthers rush for nearly 2,000 yards while averaging 5.6 yards per rush this past fall. Wilson was named Second Team Class 3A All-District while Richards was an honorable mention.
“I didn’t really know that much about Graceland,” Wilson said. “I wanted to get on campus and see how it was. Going up there with Owen, it was a great team atmosphere, and I loved the campus. I loved the new addition to the track and the football field, and I just loved the culture they had there.”
Since Richards and Wilson made their commitments, Graceland has changed much of their staff, including hiring former Lindenwood head coach Patrick Ross as the head man. They also added a new offensive line coach, Zach Parks from Southern Arkansas.
“We’ve been talking,” Richards said of the new staff. “They’ve been talking with me and Chris — the new head coach and the new offensive line coach. He told me he’s ready to make a monster.”
“I really like the school,” Wilson added. “I’m happy for the new challenge. I’m ready to change the culture and make it better, change the losing to some winning aspects.”
Richards and Wilson are joined in the Graceland 2022 recruiting class by teammate and wide receiver Kayleb Howard. Listen to the full interview with Richards and Wilson below.