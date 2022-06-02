(Creston) -- For what Creston’s Taylor Seaton lacks in experience, she makes up for in potential.
The Panthers thrower is excited to realize that potential at the next level with Southwestern Community College.
“My mom went to SWCC for her nursing career,” Seaton told KMA Sports. “That was kind of a big reason I wanted to go. Everyone I’ve worked with has gone through the SWCC nursing program, and that’s kind of what made me choose SWCC.”
While she was focused on the academic side, Seaton found that her potential in throwing caught the eye of the SWCC coaches.
“I never really thought about throwing at SWCC until the opportunity presented itself,” she said. “The coaches asked me one day if I wanted to throw at SWCC, and I thought that was a great opportunity.”
Seaton’s potential in the event comes from the fact that she is fairly inexperienced. She first started throwing in her sophomore year, but that was a season canceled due to COVID. Since then, she has taken to the discus, learning from the Fields sisters – Kelsey and Brianna.
“Kelsey and Bri were both really good mentors for me,” Seaton said. “They helped me learn a lot, especially Kelsey. They both really helped me improve quite a bit.”
Seaton’s inexperience in the throws might actually be to her benefit as the next level, as the SWCC coaches try to help her realize her potential. They’ve even told her she might have a future in the hammer throw.
“I have never touched any other implement, so it’ll be interesting to learn,” Seaton said.
Listen to much more with Creston’s Seaton on her college decision in the audio file below.