(Creston) -- Creston's Kaden Street put in the proper time and effort during his prep career to have success.
With the formula figured out, Street hopes to do the same thing at the college level when he heads to Morningside.
"It's something I've looked forward to doing since my freshman year," Street said. "I've been waiting for awhile. I finally get my chance now. (Wrestling) has meant everything to me."
Street will the first to tell you his career had ups and downs. However, he consistently strived to get better. That paid off in his senior year with a trip to state.
"All the work I put into it felt normal," Street said. "I feel like I have to do more now. It took a lot to get to where I was."
Street's senior season drew the interest at the collegiate level. Morningside was one of the last to offer him, but he felt they were the perfect fit.
"I'm all about atmosphere," Street said. "I come from a great atmosphere. Something about there gave me that feeling. The feeling of the coaches, team and town made me know what home feels like."
Street ultimately chose the Mustangs over interest from Grand View, Central, Simpson, Waldorf and Graceland.
Street's dedication to growing his skill set made him a commodity for college programs.
"As far as I've come, they know I can set a bar high and try to reach it," Street said. "If you improve a lot over four years, that fourth year says a lot. The mindset is the same. I'm not just going to wrestle. I'm going to hopefully win a national title."
Street plans to study sports medicine at Morningside. Click below to hear the full interview.