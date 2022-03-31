(Indianola) -- A remarkable college basketball career spanning six years, 111 games, 96 starts, 2,815 minutes and 1,647 points recently came to a close for Creston alum Jenna Taylor.
Taylor recently concluded her career at Simpson, where she shined for over a half-decade, collecting All-American honors and 13 American Rivers Conference weekly honors.
"It has meant everything," she said. "I haven't gone a day without thinking about a workout or how to prepare for a game. The last month without it has been a little different. Basketball has taken me on a great journey since second grade. I'm thankful for all the experiences over the last 18 years."
Taylor didn't envision her career taking the path it did when she stepped on campus six years ago.
She played in just one game during her freshman season but became a contributor in her sophomore year with 10.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 25 starts.
Taylor followed her strong sophomore season by posting 18.0 points and 7.7 rebounds per game while collecting All-ARC First-Team honors in her junior year.
In 2019-20, Taylor played in 17 games and averaged 10.4 points per game. It could have been her final season, but she was granted a medical redshirt for the fifth year.
She made the most of her fifth year, posting 20.1 points per game while leading the Storm to a 12-0 record and an American Rivers Conference Championship.
The Storm likely would have been a national title contender in 2021, but the NCAA canceled all Division III championships because of COVID.
The accounting major already had a job lined up with a firm, but the NCAA granted her an extra year of eligibility, which she decided to utilize.
"At the time, it was tough," Taylor said about coming back. "Looking back, it should have been an easy one. It was tough coming back for the sixth year, but I think not being able to prove things on the national stage propelled me. I felt we had some unfinished business. Coming back was two of the best decisions I've ever made."
Taylor did not disappoint in her swan song, leading the Storm to a 26-2 record and an undefeated showing in the ARC while averaging 16.6 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.
"My versatility, being able to play the post and shooting the ball was big for my team," she said. "We had a lot of weapons that could go off on any night."
Unfortunately, Taylor's season ended with Simpson's second-round loss to Wisconsin-Oshkosh.
"We were ranked in the top 10 all year," she said. "So getting (knocked) out in the Round of 32 wasn't what we hoped. But at the end of the day, it's March. We were proud of our season, and we were happy to put Simpson basketball back on the map."
At one time, Taylor pondered whether a fifth or sixth year of college basketball was worth it. Now, she says the experiences of those two years are some of her fondest.
"Going undefeated and winning the conference championship for the first time was special," she said. "We had a losing record my first year, so doing that was awesome. This year was special, too. It's something I'll never forget."
Taylor averaged 14.8 points and 6.7 rebounds per game during her time at Simpson.
"I made some big strides in the last six years," Taylor said. "My assistant (coach), Moran Lonning, pushed me every day. I got in the gym a lot and got a lot of reps. That helped me be an efficient shooter."
With her collegiate career behind her, her future now features the accounting position she once passed up to pursue two more years of basketball. As Taylor enters the workforce, she is reflective on her time at Simpson.
"Stay positive and stay the course," she said. "I went through some adversity, but staying positive and keeping my eyes on the end goal was the most important. It goes by too fast. I know I had six years, but it went by too fast. I enjoyed every minute."
