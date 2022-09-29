(Treynor) -- Treynor volleyball's most efficient performance of the year put the Cardinals in the driver's seat of the Western Iowa Conference Thursday night.
The Cardinals used a high-energy approach to sweep 2A No. 7 Missouri Valley, 25-21, 25-18, 25-14, in a battle of WIC unbeatens.
"I think we knew this would be a tough one," Coach Lea Crouse said. "Our mindset was great. We knew they were a tough opponent. We knew we needed to mix things up. Our girls executed. I couldn't have asked for anything better."
Treynor's intensity and energy were evident in the first set and never wavered.
"I feel like we've changed our mindset with energy and intensity," Crouse said. "It says we're taking the things we work on in practice and putting them into games."
"We were excited to play them," freshman Nora Konz said. "We wanted to play them and wanted to win."
Treynor never trailed in the first set and held off Missouri Valley 25-21.
"We started off well," Crouse said. "We made sure we stepped up and gave 110 percent on every ball. I think that made a difference."
The Cardinals (18-4, 7-0) fought off another Missouri Valley attack in the second frame with 10 of the final 13 points and cruised in the third set to snap the Lady Reds' (22-2, 5-1) 22-match win streak.
Aubree James and Konz led Treynor's offense with 13 and 12 kills, respectively.
"Missouri Valley is a great team," James said. "We just took different shots and found ways to score."
"I switched up my shots," Konz said. "The hard, sharp-cross shot worked, so I kept hitting that."
Kiralyn Horton added seven kills while Ella Tiarks chipped in six winners.
"Aubree and Nora stayed consistent," Crouse said. "Kiralyn stepped up with different shots, and we always have Ella."
Haley Swanson handed out 35 assists to her barrage of hitters.
Libero Delaney Simpson led Treynor's defense with 13 digs, while Konz added 11 scoops.
Ella Myler unofficially led Missouri Valley with nine kills. The Lady Reds return to action on Saturday at the Thomas Jefferson Invite.
For Treynor, the victory puts the Cardinals in the driver's seat of the Western Iowa Conference. They hope for another feather in their cap next Thursday when they face Tri-Center.
"We can compete with anybody," Crouse said. "We're going for the WIC right now. Nothing any bigger. We don't need to see past tonight."
Check out the full interviews with James, Konz and Coach Crouse below.