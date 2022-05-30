Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Windy with strong thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low near 60F. SSW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Windy with strong thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low near 60F. SSW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.