(Treynor) -- Lea Crouse has worn many hats in her young coaching career that has spanned a few different schools.
And her latest role is the head volleyball coach at Treynor.
"I'm excited," Crouse said. "I've wanted to help out with athletics here, so I'm ecstatic about getting the head volleyball position."
Crouse has helped coach high school athletics at Glenwood and Underwood while teaching at Treynor, where she has served as the junior high track coach.
Her most recent stops on the high school side of her coaching career have come as an assistant volleyball coach at Glenwood and head softball coach at Underwood.
Crouse's coaching path has been unique with her experiences at three different schools. But she views the opportunity to learn from multiple schools, coaches and programs as a bonus.
"I've built relationships around southwest Iowa with different coaches and athletic directors," she said. "I've seen what works. It's been a great experience to learn from successful programs and teams."
Crouse is probably best known for her softball success, but she says she long had an interest in being a head volleyball coach.
"Volleyball has always been one of my favorites," she said. "Getting to coach and teach at the same place makes me part of the community now. Coaching, teaching and building relationships will make a big impact on me and all of the girls that step foot in the gym, too."
Crouse has had the chance to learn from one of KMAland's most successful coaches, Paula Carman. Carman has led the Underwood and Glenwood programs to success, and Crouse has been along for the recent part of Carman's coaching career as a player and then coach.
"To coach with her was awesome," Crouse said. "She let me have the reins on my own court. That helped me a lot. She provided me with a great aspect of how coaching should be."
Crouse inherits a Treynor program perennially at the top of the Western Iowa Conference.
"Being competitive is something Treynor always is," she said. "I want to keep Treynor's culture and competitive nature."
The Cardinals lost many pieces from last year's regional final team, but Crouse likes what she's seen from some of the younger faces.
"I want to see us be competitive," she said. "I don't think that should be different. There's a lot of talent. We'll see where the year ends up."
Check out the full interview with Crouse below.