(Tabor) -- The Fremont-Mills girls and East Mills boys nabbed a split in Corner Conference action Tuesday evening on KMA 960.
GIRLS: Fremont-Mills 51 East Mills 34
Fremont-Mills used a balanced offensive performance and dominance on defense and the offensive glass to take a 51-34 win in the girls game.
Kaelynn Driskell and Kenna Howard scored 12 points apiece while Izzy Weldon added 11 and Teagan Ewalt and Ellie Switzer chipped in eight each.
“I thought overall we played really well,” Coach Brett Weldon told KMA Sports. “The first half, we played well offensively, but we couldn’t get in a flow because we kept fouling. If we stopped fouling, we thought we could build a lead and be a little more comfortable.”
The Knights led by five at halftime before a 13-4 third period pushed their lead well into double digits. The defense forced 21 turnovers, nabbed 12 steals and blocked three shots while holding East Mills standout Emily Williams to just six points. In addition, F-M dominated on the glass with 17 offensive rebounds.
Driskell led the team with four steals while Ewalt had 10 rebounds and two blocks. Weldon passed out five assists and nabbed three steals, and Howard finished the night with seven rebounds and two steals.
“I thought we played pretty good,” Izzy Weldon said. “We pushed the ball and just did what was working for us, which was driving and kicking.”
Weldon’s best work came in the second half, as she shook off foul trouble during the first half to dominant with her ball-handling and nagging defense.
“She’s smart enough to know,” Coach Weldon said. “Sometimes she gets away with that stuff in the summer, but she has to make sure to move her feet and not reach.”
Fremont-Mills moves to a perfect 3-0 overall and are now 2-0 in the Corner Conference.
“So far, so good,” Coach Weldon added. “We’ve got to keep working and keep getting better. We’re going to need contributions from everyone as the season goes on.”
Mia Goodman had 11 points to lead the Wolverines (1-2, 0-1) while Aspen Crouse added seven points and six rebounds.
View complete video interviews with Coach Weldon and Izzy Weldon below.
BOYS: East Mills 45 Fremont-Mills 39
Mason Crouse exploded in the fourth period to lift East Mills in a come-from-behind 45-39 win over Fremont-Mills.
The sophomore standout had 12 of his game-high 19 points in the fourth period, including a flurry during an individual 7-0 run in the latter stages.
“That’s what I’ve got to do this year,” Crouse told KMA Sports. “With Michael (Schafer) gone, I’ve got to take more of the load this year.”
Crouse hit a 3-pointer to quickly erase a 36-34 deficit, scored another two on a short jumper in the lane and then nailed a pair of free throws to wrest control of the game in the Wolverines (2-1, 1-0) favor.
“They made him work really hard all game,” Coach Kevin Schafer said. “He tweaked his ankle a little bit last night against Woodbine, and we were concerned about his foot quickness. But he kept his confidence, and he knows he’s our go-to guy.”
Fremont-Mills led for a large portion of the game, but they were never fully able to pull away from their Corner counterpart.
“The kids kept playing hard,” Schafer said. “They at least were always in reach where we didn’t lose faith. Last night, we kind of got rolled pretty bad. Tonight, we were always within reach, and we were confident we at least had a shot.”
Along with Crouse, who added a team-high seven rebounds, freshman Zach Thornburg scored seven points while Nolan Smiley added six points and five rebounds. Jerett Jentzsch posted four points, four rebounds and six blocks.
Fremont-Mills’ Taylor Reed scored 13 points and had six rebounds while Owen Thornton finished with nine points. Cooper Langfelt chipped in nine points, nine rebounds and five assists in the defeat, which dropped the Knights to 2-1 overall and 1-1 in the Corner.
“It’s obvious we’re pretty evenly matched,” Coach Schafer noted. “We have similar talents on both teams, and I think a lot of the Corner games are going to be like this.”
Looking ahead, Coach Schafer feels his team will have to continue to rely on defense and rebounding to remain successful.
“I said before the game we’ve got to keep them under 50 to have a chance,” he said. “Hopefully, we can get to the point in mid-February or some point where we can start scoring 50-60 points to give us a chance in a different game. But we’ve got to hang our hat on defense and rebounding right now.”
View full interviews with Coach Schafer and Crouse below.