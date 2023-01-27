(Oakland) -- East Mills held off a late comeback effort from Riverside (5-12) en route to a 58-55 non-conference road win Friday.
The Wolverines (16-2) led by as many as 14 in the first half before the lead slowly dwindled to produce a wild finish.
“A win’s a win,” senior forward Mason Crouse said. “I was pleased with our effort tonight. Games like that are gonna help us down the road.”
Crouse finished with a team-high 26 points, narrowly outscored by Riverside’s Grady Jeppesen, who dropped 27.
“Jeppesen is a load,” East Mills head coach Kevin Schafer said. “I’m really impressed with [Riverside’s] team and how they play. It was good for us. At this time of the season, we need these types of games. We really respect their program.”
In the first half, it appeared as if the Wolverines would cruise to a win, getting up by double digits and keeping the Bulldogs at bay for the opening 16 minutes.
Riverside began to make a run in the third quarter, but East Mills continued to answer and stay ahead thanks to some timely buckets from Crouse and Braden West.
As the fourth quarter got underway, Riverside started stringing together defensive stops as Jeppesen continued pouring in buckets.
With just under three minutes left in the fourth quarter and the Bulldogs trailing by just four points, Jeppesen fouled out of the game after being called for two off-ball fouls in a span of 30 seconds.
In response, Riverside head coach Nick Kroon received a technical foul, which resulted in a pair of free throws from Crouse.
Still, though, the Bulldogs wouldn’t go away, and took the game down to the final possession before East Mills’ Kyler Williams sunk two clutch foul shots to seal the win.
“I thought our defense for the most part was good,” Schafer said. “We had a few errors, but that’s gonna happen. We thought we’d have an edge on the boards and I think we did and we hit some key shots when we had to. We had some opportunities to stretch the lead at the end that we missed and we let them back in the game, but again, it’s good for us to be in those types of situations.”
East Mills will enjoy just two day’s rest before taking on No. 6 West Harrison Monday in a showdown between two of Western Iowa’s premier Class 1A teams.
“Last year, we weren’t competitive with West Harrison, so I hope on Monday night we can be,” Schafer said. “They are a beast. They’re just a really good team and they’ve improved, which is very impressive, because they were really good last year. We’ll have our hands full, there’s no doubt about it. I hope we go into that game with the right mindset and we’re ready to compete for four quarters.”
The Wolverines will take on West Harrison in a neutral-site game in Hastings Monday.
View full video interviews with Crouse and Schafer below.