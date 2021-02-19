(KMAland) -- Mason Crouse, Carter Johnson and Cole Jorgenson have been selected as unanimous choices on the Corner Conference First Team All-Conference.
Crouse – from East Mills – is the only sophomore on the first team while Johnson (Stanton) and Jorgenson (Sidney) are joined by fellow junior Jack Roberts of Stanton. Seniors Cooper Langfelt of Fremont-Mills and Griswold’s Jayden Amend also earned first-team honors.
Fremont-Mills sophomore Taylor Reed is joined on the second team by fellow sophomores Jerett Jentzsch of East Mills and Tyrone Carson of Clarinda Academy, junior Garett Phillips of Sidney and seniors Leighton Whipple (Sidney) and Colby Royal (Stanton).
Honorable mention honors went to Essex senior Tucker Hadden and juniors Adam Houser of Griswold, Conner Behrends of Sidney and Stanton’s Quentin Thornburg.