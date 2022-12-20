(Malvern) -- East Mills (7-0) remained perfect on the season with a 54-46 victory over previously-unbeaten Bedford (8-1) Tuesday.
The Wolverines used a dominant third quarter and a 26-point outing from senior forward Mason Crouse to come away with a hard-fought win.
“It was really physical, the refs were letting us play tonight,” Crouse said. “We came out and didn’t play that great. The emotions got to us, but after the first quarter we settled in and started hitting shots.”
The Bulldogs hit three of four three-point shot attempts in the first quarter to take a 15-10 lead into the second frame.
“Bedford kind of smacked us in the mouth early in the game,” East Mills head coach Kevin Schafer said. “We really haven’t been behind in a game like that yet this year. It was good for our kids. I was glad the way they responded.”
Bedford’s lead evaporated in an instant to the tune of a 13-2 East Mills run thanks to Crouse’s domination in the scoring column.
“We were down by 10 or something and I wasn’t having that,” Crouse said. “I knew we were the better team. They were still in man-to-man at that point, so I took advantage of it and went to the bucket and scored.”
Crouse dropped 19 of his team’s 28 points in the first half.
“The physicality of the game doesn’t bother him a whole lot,” Schafer said. “He’s put together pretty good and he can absorb some contact. [Bedford] played good defense, he just made some difficult shots, I thought.”
The game's 28-28 halftime tie gave way to an explosive third quarter from the Wolverines, who led by as many as 15 early in the final period.
Bedford’s shooting success in the first 10 minutes of the contest essentially disappeared in the second half, until the final four minutes when Asher Weed knocked down a pair of three-pointers to bring the Bulldogs back within six points.
In the closing minutes, East Mills’ lockdown defense reared its head, as the Wolverines forced two turnovers on Bedford’s last three possessions.
“Our communication [on defense] in the second half was much better,” Schafer said. “We kind of stopped a lot more of the dribble drives. Bedford got some open threes in the first half just by pushing the ball and getting shots up before we could find our guys. I thought we got back on defense better [in the second half] as well.”
Sans a few cold stretches, the Wolverines ultimately passed their toughest test of the season with flying colors.
“We’re really confident,” Crouse said. “Our guys are hitting shots now and we’re playing great defense. Our schedule ahead is looking pretty tough… so, we’ll see what we’re made of. We’ll go into those games with our heads held high.
Even though East Mills protected its flawless record, the Wolverines know the season is still young and there are many goals yet to be accomplished.
“We’ve got a lot of season left,” Schafer said. “We’re only a third of the way done with the regular season. We’ll start seeing a lot of teams the second time in the conference and they’re gonna have a better idea how to play us. We’re definitely gonna get challenged.”
East Mills will be back on the hardwood following the holiday break with a home date against Essex Jan. 3, while Bedford will travel to Southwest Valley on Jan. 3 as well.
View full video interviews with Crouse and Schafer below.