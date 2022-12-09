](Malvern) -- The early-season unbeaten streak for the East Mills Wolverines (5-0) continued Friday in a 66-61 victory over Stanton (2-2).
What appeared to be another easy victory for the Wolverines quickly turned into a dogfight.
“We came out and stomped on [Stanton’s] throats and they started hitting their shots, so kudos to them,” East Mills senior forward Mason Crouse said. “Our plan was to switch everything on the screens and we were late getting there, letting them catch and shoot, pop off screens and they were hitting.”
Crouse led the way for the Wolverines with 26 points. His performance made him the all-time career points leader in the history of East Mills boys basketball.
“It’s crazy,” Crouse said. “I’ve been counting since my freshman year when I had 325 [points], so I knew it was something I could get. I’ve been working hard in the weightroom and on the court and it’s just good to see all of that pay off.”
The Wolverines dominated the opening portion of the game, at one point leading by 18 points with just under seven minutes left in the first half.
That sizable lead evaporated in a blink thanks to some lights-out three-point shooting from the Viking guards, including Nolan Grebin, Kywin Tibben and Evan Gettler.
“Grebin was getting to the basket, so that was one thing,” East Mills head coach Kevin Schafer said. “And then the other thing was the kick-out threes. Our guys were not closing out tight enough. We were sagging off like we were nervous about the drive when we should’ve been taking away the three and if they beat us a little bit off the dribble, we’d be okay with that.”
Stanton brought the game back within three points before halftime, cutting East Mills’ lead to 36-33 at the break.
The second half brought about much of the same, with the teams trading blows throughout the third quarter and into the fourth. The Vikings got within one point on multiple occasions, but the Wolverines never relinquished the lead.
“We knew what we were doing wrong and we just adjusted,” Crouse said. “We really picked up our defense, but shoutout to Grebin and Tibben. Those guys were knocking down everything tonight.”
As the fourth quarter progressed, East Mills’ size advantage finally came in handy, as the Wolverines were able to dominate on the glass down the stretch and eventually put the game away.
With this win, East Mills remained perfect in its 2022-23 campaign, but still sees plenty of room for improvement, especially on the offensive end.
“We gotta put the time in the gym, shoot where the spots will be open and just shoot with confidence,” Schafer said.
While the undefeated record is encouraging, the Wolverines will look to learn from a game that required a true close-out effort to walk away with the victory.
“We’d been blowing everybody out and this was a good game for us,” Crouse said. “For [Stanton] to put us in a situation like this is gonna help us down the road. Our ceiling is really high. We’ve got talent everywhere, we’re really deep [with] 10 guys. It’s good to see all our hard work pay off.”
East Mills will get a week off before returning to the hardwood for a road bout against Griswold Dec. 16, while Stanton takes on Essex Tuesday.
View the full video interviews with Crouse and Schafer below.