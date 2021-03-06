(KMAland) -- Mason Croushorn of Powerhouse Wrestling Club and Clarinda Elite’s Asa Honnold won state championships at the AAU Super Peewee State Tournament on Saturday.
Croushorn clinched the championship with an 8-2 win over Zayden Ayala of Sebolt Wrestling Academy. Honnold, meanwhile, took an exciting 5-3 sudden victory over Tye Heysinger of Dubuque Wrestling Club to clinch his title.
Hank Davis (Powerhouse), Carver Horton (Lenox), Levi Jackson (Bedford), Kashus Kuhl (Lo-Ma) and Jackson Samo (Lenox) all were state finalists and took second. Von Chambers (Powerhouse) and Kasyn Smith (Treynor) finished in third.
View the complete list of medalists from the opening day of SPW below. The tournament continues on Sunday with second grade and girls tournaments.
KMA Sports regrets any missed medalists from the area. Please send mistakes to dmartin@kmamail.com.
1. Mason Croushorn, Powerhouse Wrestling Club (Kindergarten, 46 lbs)
1. Asa Honnold, Clarinda Elite (First Grade, 50 lbs)
2. Hank Davis, Powerhouse Wrestling Club (First Grade, 42 lbs)
2. Carver Horton, Lenox Tiger Wrestling Club (Kindergarten, 50 lbs)
2. Levi Jackson, Bedford Youth Wrestling (Kindergarten, 48 lbs)
2. Kashus Kuhl, Lo-Ma Youth Wrestling Club (First Grade, 52 lbs)
2. Jackson Samo, Lenox Tiger Wrestling Club (First Grade, 58 lbs)
3. Von Chambers, Powerhouse Wrestling Club (Kindergarten, 50 lbs)
3. Kasyn Smith, Treynor Wrestling Club (First Grade, 46 lbs)
4. Kane Kuhl, Lo-Ma Youth Wrestling Club (First Grade, 46 lbs)
5. Tate Scamman, Shenandoah (Kindergarten, 70 lbs)
6. Sutton Humphrey, Clarinda Elite (Kindergarten, 44 lbs)
6. Wyatt Shaffer, Lo-Ma Youth Wrestling Club (First Grade, 44 lbs)
6. Grady Yates, Glenwood Wrestling Club (Kindergarten, 38 lbs)
7. Liam Roker, Glenwood Wrestling Club (First Grade, 46 lbs)
8. Henry Benedict, Glenwood Wrestling Club (Kindergarten, 48 lbs)
8. Sawyer Frain, Powerhouse Wrestling Club (Kindergarten, 50 lbs)
8. Seath Griffis, Powerhouse Wrestling Club (Kindergarten, 61 lbs)
8. Johnny Hytrek, Powerhouse Wrestling Club (Kindergarten, 38 lbs)
8. Cash McGinnis, Powerhouse Wrestling Club (Kindergarten, 52 lbs)