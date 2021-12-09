(Missouri Valley) -- The Missouri Valley wrestling program notched a big dual win recently and some much-needed momentum as they head into the Council Bluffs Classic.
"I think the kids are coming in and working hard," said Coach Keefer Jensen. "Surprisingly, we are picking up drilling and technique. Our work ethic has been good. We have to fix a few things. The effort is there to become better wrestlers."
Missouri Valley grabbed a 42-39 win on Monday over state-ranked Logan-Magnolia.
"It was a fun dual," Jensen said. "When we have home-field advantage, we like to give the crowd what they want. The kids were excited."
Jensen says the key to his team's triumph over Lo-Ma was their intensity, something he wishes they could bottle.
"We've talked about our mentality and level of intensity every time we go out," he said. "We have to wrestle like that every time if we want to make state duals. The kids were ready for it on Monday night and looked tough."
A win like Monday's might not have been plausible for the Big Reds at one time, but it's just another testament to the culture set by Coach Jensen and his staff.
"This is the culture we wanted to build several years back," he said. "We've really preached hard that we are trying to build something that goes beyond them. We know we graduate good kids, but kids wait in the wings, and they know they have to fight. We use the word scrappy a lot and battle through."
Sophomore Eli Becerra is the latest blossoming star from the Missouri Valley program. A state runner-up in Class 1A at 106 pounds last year, Becerra is ranked No. 1 at 113 pounds by IAWrestle.
"He's still really young," Jensen said. "But he does the right things in the room. He's got all the attributes. We are excited for him this season. He needs to get better in some spots, but he likes that."
Riley Radke, Gage Clausen, Connor Murray and Ben Hansen are returning state qualifiers. Andrew Bowman, Cody Gilpin, Brek Boruff, Kadin Bonham, Andrew Meade, Owen Towne, Brad Ortner and Parker Ferris also contribute to the lineup.
"The culture of going hard in the room is what we like, and the kids are doing a great job," Jensen said.
The Big Reds have their hands full on Friday when they participate in the annual Council Bluffs Classic, one of the Midwest's toughest wrestling tournaments.
Forty-two teams from six states (Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, Minnesota, South Dakota and Kansas) will be at the Mid America Center for the action-packed tournament.
"It's a brutal tournament," Jensen said. "It's exciting for our guys to see this competition. I want to see our guys give good effort. It's fun to see how they handle it. We are excited to see what we can do. It's going to be a fun weekend."
Check out the full interview with Coach Jensen below.