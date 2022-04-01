(Palmyra) -- Palmyra senior Kyla Davis will continue her track and field career next year at Northwest Missouri State.
The jumper spoke with KMA Sports about her decision on Friday's Upon Further Review.
"It's nice to have decided," Davis said. "Northwest was always on my radar, and I was blessed to get an offer from them. I'm excited."
Davis says her opportunity at Northwest came because of a coach she trains with in Lincoln.
"He brought up the opportunity to do an indoor meet there," she said. "I looked at colleges that gave me a bigger opportunity. I talked to the coach, went down there for an indoor meet, and the rest is history."
Davis committed to the Bearcats over interest from a handful of other schools.
"I had other offers, but Northwest stuck out to me," she said.
Davis says the culture instilled under head coach Brandon Masters was the main appeal.
"The culture is super positive," she said. "Everybody wants to do well. The coaches accepted me with open arms. I felt very at home. They have a nice indoor track, and their campus is beautiful. I really liked it down there."
Davis specializes in jumps, particularly in the triple jump and long jump.
She was a 22nd-place finisher in last year's Class C State Meet.
"I've trained a lot," she said. "I've also learned that rest goes a long way. Having a positive attitude and mindset is super important as well."
Davis, who plans to study business law at Northwest, hopes to make an impact during her time in Maryville.
"I'd like to get to nationals and be a good competitor," she said.
Former KMAlanders Tori Castle (Treynor), Anna Gladstone (Worth County), Abi Albertson (Harlan) and Hannah Hatzenbuehler (Ashland-Greenwood) are currently on Northwest's roster.
Check out the full interview with Davis below.