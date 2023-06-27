(Bedford) -- Bedford baseball's penultimate regular season game might have been their finest performance.
The Bulldogs (15-6) shined on the mound, in the field and at the plate on Tuesday to cruise past Stanton (12-9), 10-0 on Tuesday night.
"I was happy with the bats tonight," Bedford head baseball coach Jason Bucher said. "We had been struggling at the plate. Our defense and pitching has been there all season, but we needed those bats to come around. Tonight, they showed up."
The Bulldogs put up crooked numbers in the first four innings and needed only one run to walk off a winner in the fifth inning. Bedford's offense produced eight hits, four of which were doubles. They also showed discipline, drawing three walks and striking out only four times in 23 at-bats.
"We've stressed getting in the cage and figuring it out," Bucher said. "We've stressed zones and are looking for something to drive. Some kids did a better job of laying off the high pitches and waiting for pitches in their zone."
Bedford plated two runs in the first, two in the second and three in the third to grow their lead to 7-0. The Bulldogs tacked on two more in the fourth and ended the game in the fifth with their 10th run of the night.
Catcher Graham Godsey had three hits for the Bulldogs. Godsey doubled among his three hits, drove in two runs and scored once.
"I've been in the cages because I haven't been hitting the ball well," Godsey said. "Hitting, hitting and hitting helped me finally get a few hits."
Silas Walston had two hits, doubled and scored twice, while Brody King had one hit and three RBI. Micah Nally doubled, drove in a run and scored three times, and Logan Moyer had a hit, one RBI and scored once. Quentin King tacked on a run and drove in another.
Tristen Cummings plated a run but made his presence best known on the mound. Cummings threw 57 pitches in five innings, striking out four while allowing only four hits and one walk. A five-pitch first inning set the tone for Cummings' efficient night on the bump.
"The fastball and curveball were working good," Cummings said. "I just pitched to contact, and our field made plays. I relied on everybody else."
"He just shows up in his own little world," Bucher said. "I can always count on him to be around the plate and be consistent. He threw to contact and let his defense back him up. I know good things are going to happen when we put him out there."
Kywin Tibben, Brody Holmes, Nolan Grebin and Gavin Ford had Stanton's hits. The Vikings close their regular season on Thursday against Logan-Magnolia before opening the postseason against Southwest Valley on Saturday.
Bedford wraps up their regular season Wednesday night against I-35. The Bulldogs then open district action against East Union on Saturday. Tuesday's dominant win is a sure confidence boost as they prepare for the postseason.
"I've been high on this team all year," Bucher said. "Any given night, we have a chance. This is a good start. We're in a good spot right now."
View the full interviews with Cummings, Godsey and Coach Bucher below.