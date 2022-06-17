CWS2022.jpg
Photo: CWS

(Omaha) -- Oklahoma and Notre Dame opened the 2022 College World Series with victories on Friday.

Oklahoma 13 Texas A&M 8 

The Sooners (43-22) scored eight runs in the first two innings and held off a late rally from A&M (42-19). Jackson Nicklaus hit a grand slam, and Jimmy Crooks smacked a three-run shot of his own in the win. 

Notre Dame 7 Texas 3 

Jared Miller and Carter Putz both hit home runs while David LaManna, Jack Brannigan and Zack Prajzner all had two hits to lead the Irish (41-15) in the win over Texas (47-21).

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.