(Omaha) -- Oklahoma and Notre Dame opened the 2022 College World Series with victories on Friday.
Oklahoma 13 Texas A&M 8
The Sooners (43-22) scored eight runs in the first two innings and held off a late rally from A&M (42-19). Jackson Nicklaus hit a grand slam, and Jimmy Crooks smacked a three-run shot of his own in the win.
Notre Dame 7 Texas 3
Jared Miller and Carter Putz both hit home runs while David LaManna, Jack Brannigan and Zack Prajzner all had two hits to lead the Irish (41-15) in the win over Texas (47-21).